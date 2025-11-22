25 things to do before the year runs out 

As the year comes to a close, it’s a great time to reflect, reset, and recharge. These 25 straightforward actions can help you clear out clutter, recognise your progress, and start the new year with focus and energy.

1. Declutter your space

Your environment affects your mood, focus, and energy. Go through your belongings, donate what you can, throw away what you can’t use, and organise what you want to keep. Grouping similar items together can make your space feel fresh and calm.

2. Write a list of your wins

The year may have thrown challenges your way, but don’t forget to celebrate your victories, whether big or small. When you write down your wins, it boosts your morale, reminds you of how far you’ve come, and gives you the confidence to step into the new year strong.

3. Check in with your mental health

Step back from the daily grind and ask yourself how you really feel. An honest reflection on how the year unfolded helps you spot what needs attention and sets the stage for healthier habits, stronger boundaries, and renewed energy as you head into the new year.

4. You can update your CV and portfolio

Refreshing your CV ensures your achievements stay accurate and ready for new opportunities. It also gives you a chance to reflect on your professional growth. Keeping it updated makes future applications stress-free and positions you boldly for unexpected opportunities next year.

5. Reconnect with someone who matters

Reach out to someone you’ve drifted from but still value. A simple message can spark warmth, and planning an outing or cookout can rekindle your bond. Reconnecting nurtures relationships that bring joy, support, and balance to your life.

6. Take yourself on a solo date

Whether you choose to go to the movies, a restaurant, for a walk, or have a quiet meal at home, solo dates build self-trust and independence. They help you understand your desires better and end the year feeling emotionally refreshed.

7. Do an overview of your finances

Before the year ends, examine your spending patterns and savings habits. Understanding your financial behaviour helps you set more realistic goals for next year.

8. Clean out your phone

Deleting unnecessary apps, screenshots, and old conversations frees up phone space. A digital tidy-up helps your device run smoothly and makes your daily use more organised.

9. Back up your important files and photos

Save your documents, pictures, and essential information to avoid losing cherished memories. Backing up keeps your digital life safe and organised. It’s a responsible step that protects your work, ensures easy access when needed, and gives peace of mind.

10. Refresh your wardrobe

Treat yourself to a few new pieces that reflect your style and personality. Updating your wardrobe can boost confidence, spark creativity in how you dress, and give you a fresh sense of energy as you step into the new year.

11. Explore something new in your city

Visit a place you’ve never been to in your city. Exploring fresh spaces renews your sense of adventure and helps you see your city differently. It’s an enjoyable way to close the year with curiosity and inspiration.

12. Take on a new skill

Learning a new skill is always valuable. Whether it’s cooking, painting, writing, or a professional skill, building your abilities boosts confidence and gives a sense of accomplishment. Over time, these skills can even enhance your finances and open doors to fresh opportunities.

13. Read one more book

Finishing one more book before the year ends expands your thinking and enriches your mind. Whether it’s fiction or self-help, reading brings calm and perspective. It’s a wholesome, rewarding way to slow down and end the year meaningfully.

14. Do a digital detox

Taking a break from your phone helps you reconnect with your present environment. A digital detox reduces stress, sharpens your focus, and improves your mood. It’s a gentle reset that prepares your mind for a calmer, clearer start next year.

15. Treat yourself to a small luxury

Reward yourself with something comforting or special. It could be a skincare product, good food, a pampering service, or it could be going on a luxury trip. This simple act is a gift for your effort throughout the year.

16. Deep clean your home

A thorough cleaning of some parts of the home that are not reachable refreshes your space and lifts your energy. It creates room for a new beginning and makes your environment feel lighter.

17. Set your non-negotiables for next year

List and pick out personal standards you refuse to compromise on in the coming year. These boundaries guide your choices, protect your wellbeing, and keep your life aligned with your goals and values. Non-negotiables act as anchors, helping you make decisions with confidence and clarity.

18. Buy something you will need next year

Choose and buy an item that would be of great need. You can buy gym equipment if you want to start your fitness journey, or buy books if you are starting a new degree. This thoughtful purchase motivates you and makes your next year easier.

19. Give back in a meaningful way

Share kindness through donations, volunteering, or small acts of support. Giving back connects you to your community and expands your sense of purpose. It’s a fulfilling way to end the year knowing someone or a family has been positively impacted by your help.

20. Try a new recipe

Experimenting in the kitchen is a fun, nourishing way to end the year. Whether it’s a simple dessert or a full meal, trying a new recipe sparks creativity and expands your flavour palette. It’s a small adventure that brings joy, comfort, and a fresh sense of accomplishment.

21. Do a full body check-up

Your well-being is the foundation of everything you hope to achieve next year. Schedule any pending medical, dental, or eye check-ups before the year ends. Early detection and routine screenings keep you informed, protected, and mentally at ease as you step into a new year.

22. Choose a guiding word for the new year

Pick one word that captures the energy you want to carry into the new year, like peace, discipline, joy, or growth. This simple choice acts as a compass throughout the year. It keeps you grounded, focused, and aligned with your deepest intentions.

23. Create a plan for next year

Take time to outline what you want your new year to look like. Map out goals, habits, priorities, and the experiences you hope to embrace and achieve. A simple plan gives you direction and clarity. It keeps you focused and intentional as you step into a fresh chapter.

24. Try a new hobby

Discover the joy of a new hobby. From painting and gardening, baking, hobbies ignite creativity, boost skills, and refresh the mind. Pick something that excites you, start small, and let your passion grow in the process.

25. Rest

Rest isn’t laziness; it’s a necessary reset for your mind and body. Taking intentional breaks helps you recover from the year’s stress, boosts clarity, and restores the energy you need to step confidently into the new year.