Adeleke, Adegbite, Kritilere, Ighele for ACCoN Summit

The Association of Christian Correspondents of Nigeria (ACCoN) has announced its forthcoming end-of-year forum, slated for November 21, 2025, at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Themed “Socioeconomic Benefits of Pilgrimage to the Nigerian State,” the forum will bring together government officials, church leaders, faith-based communicators, and media professionals to examine the role of pilgrimage in national development, spiritual renewal, and social transformation.

The event will feature Osun State Governor as a special guest, and other distinguished speakers and Christian leaders. The keynote address will be delivered by Bishop Stephen Adegbite, Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), while Rev. Israel Kristilere, President of the Christian Tourism Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CTPAN), will serve as Guest Speaker.

The Father of the Day is Pastor Gabriel Okpako Uyeh, LAWNA Territorial Chairman, The Apostolic Church Nigeria (TACN), the Bishop and General Overseer of Holy Spirit Mission. Also known as Happy Family Centre. Bishop Charles lghele as Patron and the Provost of LIFE Theological Seminary, Professor Cletus Orgu, will also be in attendance as one of the distinguished guests.

According to the President of ACCoN, Mr. Adeola Ogunlade, the forum is designed to serve as a reflective and strategic platform for faith-based journalists, policymakers, and church leaders to engage in constructive dialogue on how Christian pilgrimage can contribute to the nation’s spiritual and socioeconomic advancement.

He further explained that the End-of-Year Forum will also feature interactive sessions, networking opportunities, and recognition of distinguished Christian leaders and institutions that have contributed to the advancement of faith-based communication and national development.