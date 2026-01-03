Akhigbe empowers students to be creators, solution providers

The founder of A Boy and His Dream Foundation, Sunny Akhigbe, has stated that students should aim to become solutions to Nigeria’s problems. The foundation was established to provide support for underserved youths. It was also founded to nourish, nurture, empower and encourage youths to become successful.

Speaking at King’s College, Lagos, recently, where he told the students to pursue their dreams, and drawing on his own experience, Akhigbe said: “The goal is to target all the youths in colleges and universities to become entrepreneurs.”

He encouraged them to shun crime and focus on their goals, saying, “to become successful takes a lot of hard work.”

While telling the students that they needed knowledge to become successful, Akhigbe implored them to be determined. He equally called on them to give back to their community when they become successful.

Showing example of how to give back, Akhigbe awarded scholarships to five students of King’s College.

According to him, the basis for awarding this scholarship is financial status and academic performance.

“Today, we awarded scholarships. We also offered entrepreneurship programmes that we will be offering once a month. And that scholarship will run for two years,” Akhigbe stated. “I felt like I had to do something. My team felt like we had to do something, this is why we are here today. Every little act of kindness counts.”

The scholarship recipients include Abbakura Abdulsalam, Ewuyemi Semilore, Paul Godswill, Sulaimon Inioluwa and Okorocha Chibuike. Akhigbe gave them N500,000, with each student entitled to N100,000. “We will allocate another N500,000 next semester,” Sunny said.

He also gave each of the students five copies of his book, which tell his personal story and struggle. He promised to extend this gesture to schools in other states, saying: “If we succeed in Nigeria, we will extend to other African countries.”

He also gave out wristbands to all the students with “You are powerful” inscribed on them. He said such affirmative statement will hep them to grow.