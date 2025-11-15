APBN Lagos Opens 2025 Professional Week, reaffirms commitment to excellence

Lagos State Chapter of the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) has flagged off its 2025 Professional Week, pledging a renewed commitment to professionalism, ethical standards, and service to humanity.

The weeklong programme was announced at a press briefing at the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) Secretariat, Central Business District (CBD), Alausa, Ikeja.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of APBN Lagos, Bldr. Asimiyu-Towolawi Bashir, restated the association’s role, designed to promote collaboration among professional bodies, deepen ethical standards, and encourage a culture of service among practitioners across disciplines.

According to him, the 2025 Professional Week reflects the association’s drive to uphold the ideals of integrity, excellence, and social responsibility among its members.

The APBN Chairman said the association serves as a key link between the professions, the government, and the private sector in advancing policies and initiatives that foster sustainable growth.

He said that in 2025, the chapter organised several trainings and mentorship programmes focusing on diverse areas such as “The Role of Professional Bodies in the Lagos State THEMES+ Agenda,” “Embracing Technology in Libraries: Enhancing Access to Information and Community Engagement,” and “Productivity Hacks for Administrators: Managing Multiple Tasks and Priorities.”

The association hosts a membership of 33 professional bodies in Lagos State, including the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV); Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA); Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN); Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN); Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP); Nigeria Computer Society (NCS, formerly Computer Association of Nigeria); Nigeria Library Association (NLA); Nigerian Bar Association (NBA); Nigerian Medical Association (NMA); and Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), among others.

This year’s Professional Week features a line-up of activities, including a church service slated for November 16, a seminar on November 18, a courtesy visit to the Spinal Cord Injuries Centre on November 19, and a Jumat Service at the Alausa Secretariat Central Mosque on November 21.