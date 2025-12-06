ASEB: Dr. Obichi Obiajunwa wins ecosystem startup coach of the year

Coming at a time when Africa is witnessing rapid growth in youth-led ventures, early-stage technologies, and research-driven innovation, Nigeria’s Dr. Obichi Obiajunwa has been named the Ecosystem Startup Coach of the Year at the 2025 Africa Startup Ecosystem Builders Summit and Awards (ASEB), held in Addis Ababa recently.



Founder of Hutzpa Innovation Consulting and President of the Young Innovation Leaders (YIL) Fellowship, Dr. Obiajunwa, received the ASEB honour, which is one of the continent’s most prestigious platforms celebrating leaders who strengthen Africa’s entrepreneurial landscape, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to innovation education, startup development, and research commercialisation across the continent. His contribution to nurturing talent, building pathways for commercialisation, and supporting founders has positioned him as one of the leading voices in Africa’s innovation ecosystem. His win stands as an inspiration to young innovators and ecosystem builders across the continent, reminding us that those who quietly invest in others often shape the most enduring success stories.



Over the past eight years, Obiajunwa has trained and mentored more than 5,000 innovators across 30 African countries through eight programmes, including four he founded. His coaching footprint includes major national and international initiatives. He is the Chief Facilitator of the Research for Impact (R4i) Programme of TETFund, where he guides researchers in transforming academic work into market-ready solutions.

He also designed and facilitated WIPO Nigeria’s IP SALAYE Programme, a nationwide initiative that coaches National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to build businesses leveraging knowledge of intellectual property rights.

He is also the Founder of Obichi PitchLab, a venture development programme helping students and early-career researchers commercialise their ideas. He also served as the Pioneer Programme Manager of Israel’s Innovation Fellowship for Aspiring Inventors and Researchers (I-FAIR) in Nigeria, where he supported the development of prototypes and early-stage technologies across multiple sectors. His work spans innovation leadership, ecosystem design, startup coaching, research translation, and capacity development – areas seen as critical to Africa’s long-term economic growth and competitiveness.



ASEB 2025 received more than 2,600 nominations from 52 countries, a reflection of the rising momentum within Africa’s innovation ecosystem and the growing appreciation for ecosystem builders whose work often happens out of the spotlight. Looking ahead, ASEB has announced that its 2026 Summit and Awards will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa – the city where the movement first began. The event will be hosted under the new Africa Startup Ecosystem Builders Society (ASEB Society), a continental body launched in Addis Ababa to professionalise, support, and connect ecosystem builders across Africa. The ASEB Society aims to create permanent structures that support innovation and entrepreneurial development on the continent. Ethiopia has already been inaugurated as the first national chapter, with more countries expected to follow. Organisers expressed their interest in working closely with Obiajunwa through partnerships, programme development, country representation, and ambassadorial roles.



The ASEB team noted that he continues to shape founders and the broader ecosystem in meaningful and lasting ways. “This award is a testament to the lives you have touched, the businesses you have helped build, and the commitment you show to African innovation.”