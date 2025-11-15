Blaque’s seminar seeks strategies to uplift SMEs

To address the alarming mortality rate of small businesses in Nigeria, Blaque Swann Legal Practitioners will host ASCEND 360: Build, Protect, Grow on November 22, 2025, in Lagos, a launchpad designed to equip entrepreneurs, creatives, and professionals with the knowledge, legal protection, and strategies to not just survive, but to thrive.

The conference will feature a dynamic lineup of thought leaders and professionals, including Olushola Olaleye, serial entrepreneur and founder of Trips Clothing; Tomike Adeoye, influencer, actress and media personality; Babalola Ifeoluwa-Isaac (SnappCode), Nigeria’s most-booked lifestyle creative; Pastor Tunde Adisa, business coach and mentor; Bukola Odoe, Special Adviser, Office of Public and Private Partnerships, Lagos State; Jubril A. Gawat, Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on New Media; Mr Rotimi Toluhi, the MD/CEO of Atorj Technologies Limited; Damilola Adeyemi, a 360 marketing expert, COO, RedrickPR; Ebuka Chidube, pioneer new age digital marketing strategist building The Exodigital Company, and Temidayo Adeyemi, HOO of Blaque Swann Legal Practitioners.

Speaking on the vision behind ASCEND 360, Titilope Adisa-Obafemi, Founder of Blaque Swann Legal Practitioners, said: “Passion and talent are powerful, but they are not enough. Many Nigerian entrepreneurs start businesses without the structures, protection, and strategy they need to last.”

ASCEND 360 is about closing that gap; giving them the tools to not just survive, but to grow and thrive.”Supported by partners including McVities, Indulge Microfinance Bank, Lekan Adisa Foundation, and Silverbird, ASCEND 360 will provide not just thought leadership but also networking opportunities and policy-relevant conversations aimed at reshaping the future of Nigerian SMEs, Creators, and Career Professionals. Registration is open now at blaqueswannlp.com.