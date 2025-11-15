Broadcast content across border

American Film Market Underway in Los Angeles

The 46th edition of the prestigious American Film Market opened on November 11 in Century City, Los Angeles (LA). Century city is regarded as a major entertainment hub located on what was once a backlot for 20th Century Fox. The market which usually runs for six days makes a major return to L.A. after last year’s move to Las Vegas. Previously, the market had been held for years in the beachy Los Angeles suburb of Santa Monica. Jean Prewitt, president and CEO of the Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA), which produces the AFM described the return to LA as a return influenced by stakeholders.

“Los Angeles is our home, and returning here is exactly what our constituents wanted. Many of the companies and professionals we serve are based in and around L.A., and being back allows those traveling from around the world to maximize their time by meeting with agencies, streamers, and studios in addition to attending the Market. The Fairmont Century Plaza provides a sophisticated, fully supported environment that meets the needs of all our participants, in an ideal location central to everything the city has to offer’’ said Prewitt who is retiring after 25 years at the helm of the IFTA. Set to close on November 16, the AFM secretariat has confirmed the participation of over 100 countries with over 290 exhibitors from 35 countries, including sales, production and finance companies, international trade organisations and national film agencies from Germany, China, Italy, France, Switzerland and Thailand. By November 10, AFM announced that exhibition spaces have been completely sold out. This year’s edition like previous edition will feature screenings and a four-day conference progranmme which is expected to bring together leading voices and thought leaders from around the world to its stages to discuss the trends and technologies shaping the film and television landscape — from development through distribution. Topics to be discussed include What Audiences Want: Producing Stories that Connect; From Festivals to Audiences: The Enduring Power of Global Arthouse Films, and The Streaming Equation: Inside Licensing, Revenue Share, and the Economics of Distribution.

South Africa’s The Heart Is A Muscle Wins AMAA 2025 Best Film

SOUTH Africa’s entry for the Best International Language Film of the Oscars, The Heart is a Muscle, is Best film of the 2025 edition of the AMAA. The film was voted the best film by the Board of International Jurors of the AMAA led this year by the Dorothee Wenner, from over 335 films submitted to the AMAA’s. Directed by Imran Hamdulay, the movie also received the award for Cinematography, Editing, and Best Debut Feature for director. At the award ceremony held on Sunday at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Lagos, Nigeria’s entry “3 Cold Dishes,” a multilingual thriller directed by Asurf Oluseyi and co-produced by Afrobeats artiste, Burna Boy, received the awards for Best Nigerian Film and Best Young/Promising Actor for Ruby Akubueze.. The movie also received the award for production design. The award for best actor in a leading role of AMAA 2025 went to Lateef Adedimeji for his role in the historical epic ‘Lisabi: The Uprising’. Nigerian born veteran actress Tina Mba received the best actress in a supporting role award for her role in the movie, The Serpent Gift, while Burkina Faso’s Katanga: Dance of the Scorpions, directed by Danny Kouyate made a strong impression at the award ceremony, winning the Ousmane Sembene award for Best Film in an African Language, Best Screenplay, and Best Costume Design. The ceremony also honored African film practitioners who passed away between January and November 2025. Accomplished movie director and producer Lancelot Oduwa Imaseun received a special recognition award at the ceremony that featured musical performances.

For Festivals, Zuma Filmfest Is Next From December 1

THE 2025 edition of the Zuma International Film Festival (ZIFF) is scheduled to take place from December 1 to 5, 2025, in Abuja. The 2025 festival, themed “Storytelling for Global Influence: Film as a Soft Power and Economic Force,” highlights the role of cinema in shaping national identity, attracting investment, and promoting cultural diplomacy. At a press conference to announce the 2025 festival, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s creative and film industries—describing them as vital drivers of economic growth, youth empowerment, cultural preservation, and global influence. The Minister noted that under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria’s film and audiovisual sectors have recorded significant progress, positioning Nollywood as a globally recognized cultural and economic force. Musawa emphasized that the Ministry remains fully committed to supporting initiatives that nurture the industry through innovative investment and strategic partnerships. Now in its 15th edition, the Zuma International Film Festival remains one of Nigeria’s foremost platforms for celebrating and advancing the film industry. The 2025 edition will feature a rich line-up of curated events, including: NFC Annual Film Lecture, Emerging Talent Showcase, Film Trade & Finance Forum, Co-Production and Pitching Sessions, Daily Film Screenings and The Prestigious ZUMA Awards.