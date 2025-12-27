Celebrating Onyeabo’s life of service, faith, excellence

If tears could fill the multiple voids he left behind, perhaps, the family, friends, eminent associates and well-wishers of the late Chief Rex Chukwuma Onyeabo, (KSM) (Onwa na-etili Ora I of Ugbawka) would gladly cry a river-full. Such is the exalted sentiment that has greeted the transition to glory of an astute technocrat and elder statesman, who spent the greater part of his life perfecting the art of negotiating collaborative outcomes in business, politics and governance in general.

Recently, dignitaries from all walks of life gathered in Ovuorie Community in Ugbawka, Enugu State to bid farewell to Chief Onyeabo. From the funeral mass, attended by HE Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, among many other dignitaries, it was indeed a grand ceremony.

A year ago, the late Onyeabo had buried his wife on same November 29.What a divine coincidence. The Onyeabo family also used the period to commission an equip a seven- ward Maternity, located in the premises of the Catholic Church in Ugbawka, St James the Greater. This project was initiated and built up considerably by the late Dame Felicia Onyeabo. The family stated one of their fathers charge to them at the point of death.

The readings of the day reverberate in a most solemn way, the wisdom of anchoring life after service. John Cardinal Onaiyekan (Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja), who co-celebrated the mass with the Bishop of Enugu, Dr Callistus Onaga were full of accolades on the life of the disease.

What cannot be laid to rest, however, are memories of his laudable achievements and contributions to the world and Nigeria in general, and his hometown and family in particular.

These memories were echoed in the words of Governor Mbah. He said: “Patriarch of the Onyeabo family, Chief Onyeabo (KSM), was until his death, a member, Board of Trustees, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).This defined him as a passionate party man and distinguished public servant, having served in various capacities, both at state and federal levels, including being one time Permanent Secretary, Enugu State Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport; Chairman, Nike Lake Resort Hotels, Enugu and Chairman, University of Calabar and Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospitals, to mention just a few, where his positive impact are still being felt.”

These memories have also inspired tribute from Nigeria’s 14th President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. He said: “Chief Onyeabo was a man of great vision and principle, who dedicated his life to the advancement of our nation through dedicated public service, professionalism and leadership. As one of the founding members and pioneer leaders of PDP, Chief Onyeabo played a pivotal role in nurturing democracy and steadying the nation’s Fourth Republic. Beyond politics, he was a community leader and a man of deep faith, who lived out the virtues of humility, service and compassion. His legacy of service, mentorship and devotion to God and country will continue to inspire generations.”

These memories are also forever etched in the minds of his peers and associates, who witnessed his multifarious contributions to American society, first during his professional engagements with the Lockheed Space and Missiles Company in Alabama, and Monsanto in Decator.

Despite the many economic and social advantages in the USA of the 80s, Chief Rex Onyeabo, a master’s degree holder in chemical engineering from the Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, chose to come back home to answer the rallying call for nation building.

Before his graduation at Carnegie Mellon, his undergraduate path was just as filled with laudable footprints, from his days at the University of Nsukka to his preliminary studies at the Alabama University (A&M) and the University of Alabama at Huntsville (UAH).

Upon his return home, he continued to carry the torch of advancement everywhere he went, first at the Federal Ministry of Works & Housing in Lagos, and then at the Nigerian Building & Road Research Institute (NBRRI), an agency of the Ministry of Science and Technology. Thereafter he was recruited by the Enugu State Civil Service as Director General of three Ministerial departments – Works, Housing and Transportation.

Apart from an excellent academic background, Chief Onyeabo accumulated a deep professional experience and impeccable private and public service credentials over the years, which he continued to bring to bear in all his endeavours till he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer at the end of May, 2025, an event that eventually led to his departure from this earth on August 7, 2025.

Born on November 2, 1945 to a civil servant father and an enterprising mother in the British Colonial era, Chief Onyeabo was forged by the wisdom, foresight and benevolence of his parents, the opportunities he embraced while overseas, his tenacity in overcoming the odds of life and above all, the blessings of Almighty God, who bestowed him with his latent sporting, academic and administrative talents, a loving and supportive wife, the late Dame Dr. Felicia Onyeabo and an inexhaustible storehouse of wisdom.

A testament to his affable personality is captured in a tribute by former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar: “I mourn the passing of my dear friend and political ally, Chief Rex Onyeabo, a true patriot whose humility, loyalty and service to Nigeria were exemplary. His steadfast commitment to friendship and family inspired many, and his legacy of peace and dedication to the fatherland will endure.”

Onyeabo had worked closely with Atiku during the founding years of PDP as National Secretary and was until his death, a member of PDP BoT.

As the sons and daughters of Ugbakwa, the Nkanu Local Government, Enugu State, friends, family and associates across Nigeria, converge to wish him a befitting farewell, memories of Chief Onyeabo are reverentially inscribed in the words of the Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan.

“He was well known by all and sundry as a committed Christian, a devoted Catholic husband and father and a wise community leader. He has left behind a precious heritage that the Onyeabo family has every right to be proud of, emulate and hopefully try to build upon. May his dear soul rest in perfect peace. Amen”, he said.

When St. Paul the Apostle was getting ready to enter the departure hall of this temporal existence, he made one of the most remarkable statements that not only defines his calling as an Apostle of the gospel of Christ but continues to serve as a guiding light for those who desire to live a life of purpose in accordance with the will of God. In that statement contained in 2 Timothy 4:7, he stated: “I have fought a good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith.”

This profound statement has played a defining role in shaping the psyche of men and women from the day St. Paul penned those solemn words till this day, serving as a reference point for self-introspection, even as men and women strive to fulfill destines in God. With those words, one is urged to examine his mental processes, motivations and feelings, as a means to gaining greater self-awareness. It also calls us to appraise our daily thoughts and deeds and measure them with God’s expectation for our lives while we live in this temporal abode called earth.

This becomes very instructive when one considers the fact that the ultimate measure of a person’s life is defined, not by how long one lives or how much one accumulates, but by how one used his life on earth to influence others for good in accordance with the values of Christ.

That perhaps, explains why many informed minds believe that the meaning of a person’s life is not in the length of time, but the impact the person had on others while he or she lived. It therefore follows a life of service, faith and excellence finds its most profound expression in the legacy left by those who touched others’ lives with kindness, love and selfless devotion while they live.

For those who have the spiritual courage to walk this road less traveled, they often come to understand that every day becomes an opportunity to prepare for the life beyond here and thus they live as pilgrims in this life who are on a journey to a more glorious abode. That was exactly how Apostle Paul lived his life that gave him the courage to declare that he had fought a good fight, stating that he had finished the course and had kept the faith. So, we can all agree that blessed is that man who, like Paul, fought a good fight and got to the finish line having kept the faith.

It is in the light of the above that the life and times of Chief Rex Onyeabo would be contextualized and revered. Born on Afor – the first market day in Igbo chronology in 1945 into the illustrious Onyeabo family of Ovuorie Community, Ugbawka, Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State to Mr. Chukwuma Jack Onyeabo and christened Okafor Chukwuma Onyeabo – a name that reflected his day of birth and his proud cultural heritage.

From childhood, Chuma, as he is fondly called, exhibited rare brilliance, discipline and moral strength; values deeply rooted in his devout Christian upbringing. He began his education at St. George’s Kindergarten, Enugu and continued at St. Bridgid’s Catholic School, Enugu (formerly Catholic Mission Primary School), where he laid the foundation of his academic excellence and faith. He later attended the prestigious Our Lady’s Secondary School, Nnobi, Anambra State, where he distinguished himself both academically and in leadership. His quest for knowledge and innovation took him abroad, where he studied Chemical Engineering up to Master’s level at Carnegie Mellon University, USA.

Upon completion of his studies, he obtained various professional certifications and fellowships in engineering, business management and leadership, which prepared him for a lifelong career dedicated to nation-building and public service. Driven by the zeal to serve his nation, Chief Onyeabo returned to Nigeria with a burning passion to contribute to national development through excellence in engineering and administration. Over the decades, he carved an enviable niche as a civil engineer, administrator and statesman, holding several strategic positions in both the public and private sectors.

He served with distinction as Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport, Enugu State; Deputy Chairman, Governing Board of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Abuja; Chairman, Governing Council of Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital; Chairman, Governing Council University of Calabar Teaching Hospital and Chairman, Institute of Directors, Abuja Chapter.

His professional career was built on the pillars of integrity, excellence, innovation and mentorship. He was known for insisting on quality, transparency and accountability in service delivery. Through his work, he inspired a generation of engineers, administrators and leaders, who benefited from his wisdom, guidance, and fatherly mentorship.

A firm believer in democracy, equity and service, Chief Onyeabo was one of the founding members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nigeria. He played a pivotal role in the establishment and growth of the party and was appointed its Interim National Secretary in 2001, a position he held with great honour, diligence and loyalty.

He later became a respected Member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), where his voice of reason, experience and wisdom helped shape major party policies and decisions.

In addition to his several national-level party commitments, he served Nigeria in numerous public service capacities; bridging technical expertise with political insight. His leadership at both state and federal levels was guided by patriotism, discipline and an unwavering commitment to democracy and good governance. His name remains indelibly associated with stability, wisdom and institutional memory within Enugu State, the South East, PDP and the wider Nigerian political landscape.

Writing the foreword to the biography of Chief (Sir) Rex Onyeabo, titled, Onwa! A Man for the People, Former Vice-President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, observed that “with his humble, unassuming and highly resourceful personality, Chief Onyeabo demonstrated a deep understanding of the dynamics of Nigerian politics and mastered the craft of navigating its murky waters successfully with every assignment. His showcase of managerial acumen satisfactorily led to several appointments by the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo such as the Chairman, Governing Council of Ahmadu Bello Teaching Hospital, Zaria, Kaduna State and also, in the same capacity at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital in Cross-River State. Chief Onyeabo’s management acumen earned admiration beyond the faculty and staff of the two universities, traversing the immediate environment and state governments.”

Little wonder Atiku wrote “the late Obong of Calabar, Edidem (Prof.) Nta Elijah Henshaw VI (who transited to glory on February 16, 2008), bestowed on him, the rare privilege of being the only non-indigene permanent member of his Council of Chiefs and member of his inner traditional caucus for life – Ada Idaha ke Efik Eburutu of Efik Kingdom. In addition to these appointments, Chief Onyeabo held top management portfolios such as the Chairman, Institute of Directors (IOD) Abuja; Chairman, Nike Lake Resort Hotel; Chairman, Enugu State Local Government Service Commission; Member, Governing Board of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), among many others.”

While there are many wonderful attributes for which Chief (Sir) Rex Onyeabo would be remembered for, perhaps, the most significant of those attributes was his total commitment to the service of God through the church – a commitment that distinguished him as a shining light even in the house of God. Chief Onyeabo was a devout Catholic and a Fourth-Degree Knight of St. Mulumba (KSM), where he served with humility and distinction. His faith in God was his compass, shaping his values and daily conduct. He supported numerous church projects, youth ministries and missionary activities. His Christian witness was expressed not only in words but in the love and service he extended to others.

As the head of a beloved devout Catholic family, his commitment to God also influenced his wife’s passion for God while she lived. It is on record that his late wife, Dame Dr. Felicia Ngozi Onyeabo, distinguished herself as a trailblazer and a leader of women, which earned her the nickname, Ochiora gburu gburu (a leader at home and abroad).

With Chief Rex’s constant love and support, she rose from being a Public Relations Officer in Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Wuse, Abuja to the peak of the leadership of Catholic Women Organization (CWO), beginning from being the President of CWO, Our Lady Queen of Nigeria; to becoming the President of CWO, Abuja Archdiocese; rising further to become the President of CWO, Abuja Ecclesiastical Province and then, to become the President of CWO Nigeria, peaking her leadership trajectory by becoming a member of the Board of Trustees CWO, Worldwide.

She also served as a board member of CWO Nigeria, representing Abuja Ecclesiastical Province and as a board member of World Union of Catholic Women Organization (WUCWO). Just like Joseph, he supported her wife’s ministry in the church of Jesus Christ.

His associated legacies include a seven-ward maternity hospital built by his late wife, Dame Felicia Onyeabo as a project with Catholic Women Organization Ugbawka Community, located besides St James the Greater Catholic Church Ugbakwa, in response to the very high maternal mortality in the locality.

A devoted family man, Chief (Sir) Rex Chuma Onyeabo shared a beautiful and enduring marriage of 43 years with his beloved wife, and their union was blessed with children and grandchildren, who continue to uphold his virtues of hard work, humility, faith and compassion. He was a devoted husband, a doting dad, who cared to the minute details for each child and a grandfather of grace and wisdom. A deeply compassionate man, his home was a sanctuary of peace and generosity, where visitors, family and friends always found warmth, encouragement and laughter.

As one goes through the foregoing, one would agree that Chief Onyeabo truly lived a life of purpose, but the story of his impact continues as his influence extended beyond professional and political circles into his community and cultural heritage. That perhaps, explained the reason he was honoured with numerous traditional titles including, Eze-Ugo I of Abuja Igbo Community, Onwa na-etili Ora I of Ugbawka, Ijele I na Akaegbe-Ugwu and Ada-Idaha of the Efik Kingdom. These honours reflected his deep commitment to unity, cultural pride and peaceful coexistence among communities. He was a bridge-builder, respected across ethnic and religious divides for his wisdom and integrity.

As one reflects over the above titles, Onwa na-etili Ora I of Ugbawka stands out and resonates with deep meaning. The full title, Onwa na etiri ora directly translates to “the moon that shines for the populace”, highlighting a person, who uses his position or wealth to benefit the entire community. For those who may not understand Igbo language, Onwa literally means “moon,” and the moon is a powerful symbol in Igbo culture, associated with light, guidance, timekeeping and community gatherings.

When used as part of a chieftaincy or honorific title, it implies that the individual is a man of the people, a leader who is widely recognized and respected by everyone in the community. Such individuals also symbolize light and hope as they illuminate the community with their actions, wisdom or generosity, guiding others and providing a positive influence. So, just as the moon gathers people for social activities, the title holder brings people together and fosters a sense of community. Essentially, the title is a high honor, recognizing an individual’s outstanding character, leadership, and significant positive contributions to their society.

So, it evident that Chief Rex was far more than a politician; he was a visionary, a community builder, and a man deeply devoted to the progress of his people. His philanthropy was legendary. It was Onwa, who trained countless graduates medical doctors and other professionals, especially those brilliant minds from less privileged backgrounds. Can anyone forget that he single-handedly spearheaded the creation of Ovu-Orie, Amauzam, Isigwe Autonomous communities during the military era on Sept 1991, which attracted more resources from the government?

He was one of the founders of the Enugu Indigenes Assembly – an organization that brought together Enugu indigenes in Abuja. As Chairman of the Enugu Indigenes Assembly, he worked tirelessly to promote unity, purpose and shared progress among our people. He was also a key force behind the establishment of a stable Igbo Union in Abuja – the Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Abuja Chapter, representing the seven Igbo-speaking states through a rotational leadership structure, an idea he personally conceived and championed. His legacy of unity and service will remain indelible.

Prof Chinua Achebe, the Iroko of Ogidi, famously observed that “Those whose palm kernels were cracked for them by a benevolent spirit should not forget to be humble.” This proverb, which comes from Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart, emphasizes the importance of humility, especially for those, who have experienced good fortune in life. It suggests that even when one succeeds, one should remember that it may not be entirely due to one’s own efforts and that others may not have had the same advantages. And that could be said to be Chief Onyeabo’s guiding principle while he lived, for he was an exemplification of the noble virtue of humility.

Chief Onyeabo believed that wealth and success find meaning only when used to uplift others. Through scholarships, community projects and quiet acts of benevolence, he touched countless lives. He supported widows, youths, students and churches, always giving without seeking recognition. His life exemplified selfless service, compassion and generosity; qualities that endeared him to all who knew him.

On a serene day in 2025, at almost 80 years of age, Chief (Sir) Engr. Rex Chuma Onyeabo peacefully answered the call to eternal rest. Though his departure left a deep void, his legacy remains evergreen – a life defined by faith, humility, intellect and service. He was an icon of excellence, a father to many, a man of faith and a patriot, whose impact will resonate through generations. His was indeed a life well lived, full of honour, service and purpose.

The life of the dead is often said to be placed in the memory of the living. But how can memory fill a great vacuum that has been created by the absence of such a great soul as Chief Rex Onyeabo? To his children, Barr Mrs Marilyn Chinwe Eze, Dr Obiora Chuma Onyeabo, Mrs Onyi Allan, Dr Adaeze Cecilia Onyeabo, Dr Ebele Angela Onyeabo and Engr Arinze Stephen Onyeabo, they have been stricken in grief and shock, insisting that Daddy lives on. And he truly lives on, only that he has just transited to be with God. To his nine grandchildren, whom he loved so dearly, it is difficult for them to come to terms with the reality of grandpa’s transition to glory.

From the tributes that have been coming in from notable individuals, who were influenced by his life of service, it is clear that Sir Rex Onyeabo’s remarkable life serves as a testament to the transformative power of service, faith and excellence.

His legacy beckons on us all to strive for excellence, love God, serve humanity and cherish relationships. There is no greater honour that we can bequeath to his memory than to live up to those Christ-inspired ideals for which he lived for. We should all be encouraged in the fact that he fought a good fight, finished his course and kept the faith.

According to Ram Dass, “When someone we love dies, we get so busy mourning what died that we often ignore what didn’t.” So, as we all mourn the transition to glory of Chief Rex Onyeabo, let us be comforted by what did not die and that is the investment of his life in those he loved so dearly who are still alive. Albert Einstein, the globally renowned physicist reminds us that “our death is not an end if we can live on in our children and the younger generations for they are us; our bodies are only wilted leaves on the tree of life.” Onwa truly lives on in the hearts of many. May his noble soul find eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord. Amen.

Chief Rex Chukwuma Onyeabo would be missed by his children, grandchildren, family and friends. Above all, he will be forever remembered for his indelible legacies in the Nigerian polity and civil service, the Academia and the Catholic Community.

Adieu Onwa na-etili Ora I of Ugbawka!