Double honours for Amaka Diane Okeke

The Executive Director, Business Development, Optiva Capital Partners, Amaka Diane Okeke, has received dual recognition for her professional accomplishments, earning a Doctoral Fellow in Strategic Business Management and Financial Services from the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (CIPRMP), Ghana, in partnership with the University of Foxford, Canada.

The investiture ceremony held recently also saw her presented with the Exemplary Corporate Leadership Excellence Award, acknowledging her significant contributions to business management and financial services.

At the event were CIPRMP Governing Council and Board of Trustees’ members, senior executives of Optiva Capital Partners, and personalities from the creative sectors.

Okeke’s latest honours highlight a career defined by strong leadership, professional dedication, and strategic impact across local and international business environments.

She joined Optiva Capital Partners in 2013 as a trainee and has risen steadily over the years, playing crucial role in the company’s expansion, from a single office to 25 state-of-the-art branches, and 15 staff to a workforce of more than 1,300 professionals.

As a senior director, she has overseen key aspects of the firm’s operations, including business strategy development, customer engagement, branch expansion initiatives, team training, institutional processes, and digital marketing.

Optiva Capital Partners, regarded as one of Africa’s leading wealth retention and investment advisory firms, offers bespoke services in investment immigration, international real estate, investment advisory, and insurance.

Supported by a network of global partners, the firm has served thousands of families seeking international access and long-term wealth preservation.

Beyond her corporate responsibilities, Okeke serves as an Ambassador-at-Large for the African Union. She is also a member of WIMBIZ and a Fellow of the National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA). She holds a B.Sc. in Sociology, the Certification of Capability in Business Analysis (CCBA®), and is a Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP).

Her career is decorated with numerous accolades, including the 2024 “Most Supportive Executive Director of the Year for Business Growth, Expansion, and Consolidation” by NICA, “Woman of Integrity and Patriot of the Year” by NACJ, a special recognition award from AJEMA, Youth Icon Award by GMTY Group, Distinguished Leadership Award from the Nigerian Youth League, Woman of Impact Award by HOVFA Group, and selection among the “Top 20 Most Inspiring Women” by The Lekki Post, among others.