Ehigiator emerges leader of Edo citizens in Montreal 

Chief Onyenkama Jude Ehigiator has emerged the seventh President of the Edo People Association of Montreal, Canada, having been returned unopposed in an election held on November 23, 2025.

Ehigiator, who is the Olotun of Ekpon Kingdom in Igueben Local Council of Edo State, was previously General Secretary and Vice President of the association at different times.

He, therefore, becomes the first Esan man to be elected to the office of the president of the highly respected black association in Canada, to succeed the out-going President Pius Osadeba Ehinoma.

In his post election acceptance speech, Ehigiator appreciated the association members for the confidence reposed in him, to return him unopposed.

‎He assured them that he would stick to his campaign manifesto, aimed at bringing a new lease of life to the association for the good of all members.

The president-elect had campaigned that he would strengthen unity and cultural identity to enhance collaboration amongst members in different fields of endeavour.

Ehigiator affirmed his commitment to transparent and accountable leadership by implementing an open structured periodic financial updates.

He told the members that a tree does not make a forest, thereby calling on the other elected executive committee members, whom he described as his close allies, to put hands on deck for the success of the administration.

The other members elected to steer the association’s affairs are Engr. Imuentiyan Igbinohodua (Vice President); Mr. Robert Oriakhi (General Secretary); Engr. Omonghomion Bernard Osadolor (Social Secretary); Madam Ivie Osawe (Woman Leader); Mr. Evans Omoruyi (Chief Whip); Mr. Aigboduwa Uyiososa Tony (Youth Coordinator) and Mr. Godwin Omoruyi (Public Relations Officer).

‎The Edo People Association of Montreal was formed in October 2004, with all past five presidents coming from the southern region of Edo State.

