LAUTECH NANO Group, NASENI to partner on product development

The Nanotechnology Research Group (NANO+) of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Abuja, have committed to turn nanotechnology research into tangible products. The announcement came at the 9th International Conference on Nanotechnology, themed “Sustainable Nanotechnology: From Research to Reality”.

The guest of honour and the Executive Vice-Chairman of NASENI, , Khalil Suleiman Halil, represented by the agency’s Head of Department, Nanoscience, Dr. Chika Scholastica Ezeanayaso saluted the leadership of LAUTECH NANO+, noting that its activities resonate well across the nation and in line with NASENI’s mission to promote research for development. While on a courtesy visit to the Vice-Chancellor of LAUTECH, Ezeanayaso hinted at the readiness of the agency to work with the university on its nanotechnology-driven research advances.

In his response, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Razaq Kalilu thanked NASENI for honouring the invitation of the research group, stating that the group is the doyen of the university. He expressed the eagerness of the university to partner with NASENI to translate research efforts to visible products that will benefit mankind.

The highlights of the conference included hands-on training on green synthesis of nanoparticles, characterization and applications which thrilled the participants at the pre-conference workshop.