Sanwo-Olu receives NIM Honorary Fellowship

LAGOS State government has once again demonstrated its support for professional excellence, as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was honoured with an Honorary Fellowship by the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) (NIM) during the 2025 Management Day Lecture in Lagos.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Abimbola Hundeyin, Sanwo-Olu commended NIM for its pivotal role in promoting sustainable and purpose-driven leadership, emphasizing that good management practices are essential for organizational resilience and national development.

The event, themed “Sustainable and Purpose-Driven Organizations: ESG, Circular Economy and Beyond,” was declared open by the President and Chairman of Council, Commodore Abimbola Ayuba (rtd), who proposed that 19th November be officially recognised as a national day for the management profession.

The Keynote Speaker, Managing Director of Verakki Partners and Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Mr. Niyi Yusuf, highlighted the transformative potential of ESG frameworks and circular economy principles for Nigeria’s economy.

He stressed that profit sustains organizations, but purpose sustains the nation, urging businesses to integrate sustainability into governance and operational processes.

He further noted that ESG should be seen as an investment in longevity rather than a cost, and that Nigeria must strengthen coordination and enforcement of ESG codes. The circular economy represents the next stage of industrial efficiency, while the global ESG market, projected to grow from US$35.48 trillion in 2025 to $167.49 trillion by 2034, offers significant opportunities for Nigerian enterprises.

In a historic first, His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, was also conferred with an Honorary Fellowship, joining Sanwo-Olu and other distinguished leaders from public and private sectors recognised for their contributions to management excellence. Long-service awards were presented to NIM staff who have dedicated ten years or more of meritorious service.