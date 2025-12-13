Uzee: I will continue to use my platform, voice to impact cultural advocacy, peace

Time was in the country when fine actor, Ali Nuhu, used to be the face of Kannywood, the northern section of the Nigerian film industry popularly known as Nollywod. Beyond his talent and acting skill, Nuhu’s popularity in the mainstream Nollywood worked the magic. Little wonder President Bola Tinubu picked him as Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC). Then came Uzee Usman Adeyemi who seems to be taking things a notch higher.

A seasoned actor, presenter, filmmaker, entrepreneur, Uzee, the MD/CEO of Uzee Multi Concept Ltd, a 21st century youth driven film production company, is a unique figure in the film industry based on his penchant for movies that create a nexus between Kannywood and Nollywood. This quintessential Nollywood producer, who holds two degrees in Political Science and English from the University of Abuja and University of Jos respectively, studied filmmaking in South Africa and majored in Special Effects. He went further to obtain an Honourary Doctorate Degree (Doctor of Philosophy in Media & Communications Studies) from Iheris University, Togo.

He had a significant breakthrough in his movie career in 2004 where he won an award for the Best Makeup Artiste for the movie, London Boy, at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in 2008. This milestone was indeed his shot to stardom.

Over the years, the Actor/Producer has produced over 40 movies both in Nollywood and Kannywood, which earned him multiple awards including UN Peace Achievers Award, Ambassador for Peace by Peace Achievers International, Best Film in the most coveted Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2014, Best Producer, B.U.K, Best Film Maker (North), Actors Screen Award, Best Movie Producer Afro-Hollywood awards London 2016 among others both locally and internationally. He was also nominated for Best Actor in Drama for the movie, Voiceless, at the AMVCA 2022.

However, Uzee became a force to reckon with in Nollywood by championing major projects as an actor, A Tribe Called Judah, which became the highest crossing film ever out of Nigeria; Anikulapo and Waron Netflix originals, Farin Jini series by Rok Canal+, and Eagle Wingson amazon prime. He is currently Brand Ambassador for organisations such as TAJ Bank, Globacom, Dangote Seasoning, Profiled World Homes and United Nations Under SDGs.

Uzee has continued to attract global recognition for his outstanding contributions to filmmaking and his unwavering commitment to promoting peace and cultural harmony through the creative industry. He was recently honoured at the 15th Peace Achievers International Awards, where he received the Actor of the Year and Entertainment Excellence Award. Presenting him with the award, the organisers described the producer as “a creative ambassador whose work continues to promote peace, understanding, and positive global values.”

The recognition comes amid a series of international accolades celebrating his influence beyond the screen. At the Global Entrepreneur Festival held in Ghana, Uzee was not only awarded, but was also officially unveiled as an Ambassador, a role that underscores his growing status as a cross-continental cultural advocate.



Speaking shortly after receiving the honours, the filmmaker expressed gratitude and reaffirmed his mission to use entertainment as a tool for global transformation.



“I will continue to use my platform and voice to impact cultural advocacy, peace, and empower the next generation globally. These recognitions encourage me to do more, to tell the right stories, and to spread love through the movie industry,” he said.



Uzee attributed his success in the industry to what he described as a divine responsibility to inspire change. According to him, creativity becomes more meaningful when it uplifts society.



“God has given me this talent for a purpose, and that purpose goes beyond entertainment,” he noted. “Film is a powerful medium. It can heal; it can educate; and it can bring divided people together. That is why promoting peace will always be at the centre of my work.”



The award-winning filmmaker also extended appreciation to his supporters, colleagues, and the organisations that continue to acknowledge his contributions.



“I am deeply grateful to everyone who believes in my journey – the fans, my team, and the institutions recognising my work,” he said. “This is just the beginning. I am committed to creating more impactful films, supporting young creatives, and pushing cultural dialogue on a global stage.”



Industry observers say Uzee’s recognitions are well deserved, noting that his films often carry themes of unity, cultural identity, and social upliftment.

With his latest honours and ambassadorial role, the Nollywood star appears poised to deepen his influence both within the creative industry and in peace-advocacy circles worldwide.



As his international profile rises, Uzee Usman continues to demonstrate that Nollywood can be a powerful force for cultural diplomacy, youth empowerment, and global peace with one story at a time.