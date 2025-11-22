Club empowers students, widows, health workers

SHAGAMU Metropolitan Lions Club, in commemoration of International Girls Child, visited Regal College, Shagamu where the female students were given lectures on how to stay hygienic and also given sanitary pads. They were also provided with toiletries, baskets, mopping materials and others to stay healthy.

The club also empowered about 18 widows and gave glasses to about 70 beneficiaries who prior to obtaining their glasses were all screened at Eye Foundation, Shagamu. The club also in remembrance of world food day fed about 700 people.

The activities of the club was also extended to Makun Health Centre, Shagamu where the health officers were appreciated and encouraged for their services to humanity.

The cost of all the activities was shouldered by the Second Vice District Governor, Lions International, District 404A3 Nigeria, Lamidi Dele Tajudeen, in commemoration of his 62nd birthday.

Speaking at the event, Lamidi said he decided to humbly celebrate his birthday in like manner instead of holding party and lavishing money.

“I decided to give back to the members of the society that would benefit from whatever I have. I am passionate about the poor, the needy and the less privileged and my joy is to put smiles on their faces. The cost of all the executed projects means nothing to me. All I desire is to see people happy” he said.

At the Makun Health Centre, he commended the health workers for their sacrifice and said that the materials brought to them were delivered according to their request. The officers were also commended by the District Governor, Lions International, District 404A3, Mary Onu, for their commitment to service.