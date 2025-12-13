DJAN crowns top Nigerian disc jockey talents

To celebrate the country’s finest turntablists, skill, perseverance, and the unifying power of music, The Deejays Association of Nigeria (DJAN) has crowned the nation’s top disc jockey talent. This was at its inaugural Mix Master Championship (MMC) and award ceremony in Calabar.

National President, DJAN, Prince Christian Edeh (DJ Perfect International), described the 2025 MMC as a dynamic new pillar in their mission towards professionalism and excellence.

Highlighting the association’s growth, he recounted the success of Africa’s biggest DJ awards hosted by DJAN in 2024.

“Our Mix Master Championship is an eloquent expression of our commitment to showcasing the skills and talents of our members. This competition has become a benchmark for excellence,” he said.

Edeh emphasised DJAN’s role in nation-building, urging stakeholders to invest in the sector’s growth. “We are creating jobs, keeping our young people busy, and steering them away from social ills. Already, many of our members are creative exports from Nigeria, representing our great nation on the global stage. Needless to say, we believe that the creative industry has the power to transform our nation and our continent,” Edeh stated.

MMC Spokesperson, Mr. Salawu Abiola (DJ Collabo), celebrated the successful conclusion of the inaugural Mix Masters Championship (MMC), describing it as ‘Nigeria’s premier deejay competition’ that has showcased ‘the incredible depth of talent’ across the country, with 16 finalists competing for the title of Nigeria’s Best Deejay.

Explaining the method used in the competition, he said that talented DJs battled through intense state and zonal competitions, with finalists originally slated to be awarded cash prizes, at the grand finale held in Ibadan. The President noted however that “the grand finale was unfortunately disrupted due to security concerns and was moved to Calabar.

Southeast Zonal Coordinator DJAN, Olebara Anthony Chijioke (Cool DJ Blaze McBede), lauded the event for setting a new benchmark for excellence in the DJing industry. He expressed pride in the winners from the Southeast Zonal competition and called for the institutionalisation of DJing as an academic discipline in Nigerian universities and polytechnics.

“One of my visions is to see DJAN at its best, shaping minds, grooming talents, and building brands. I envision the day we study Disc Jockey as tertiary courses, making the next generation of DJs not just great talents but exceptionally respectable,” he said.

The zonal champions who earned their place in the national spotlight were; DJ Zangar International (FCT Abuja) who won the competition and was awarded N5 million.

DJ Ussy (Kaduna State) and DJ Palladium (Rivers State) came in second and third with N2 and N1 million naira each respectively.