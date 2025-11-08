Dufil champions teachers’ empowerment with 16th annual seminar

Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Indomie, has reaffirmed its dedication to advancing education and teacher development with the successful hosting of the 16th annual teachers’ seminar in Lagos.

Themed “Innovative Education: Integrating 21st-Century Skills as Learning Experiences into the Curriculum,” the seminar gathered educators at the University of Lagos for an immersive learning experience focused on enhancing modern teaching competencies.

The one-day event featured practical sessions, equipping teachers with essential 21st-century skills, communication, collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking, vital for effective classroom engagement and curriculum advancement.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Sunday Adeyemo, a Professor of Science Education and Curriculum Studies, University of Lagos, underscored the need for innovation in teaching practice.

“Teaching has evolved, and our teachers must evolve with it. To achieve genuine progress in our education system, educators must adopt 21st-century skills and embrace digital tools that drive learning outcomes,” he stated.

The seminar also provided a vibrant platform for teachers to network, share insights, and discuss challenges within Nigeria’s education landscape. Participants, clad in Indomie-branded shirts and caps, enjoyed cultural performances, interactive games, and delicious Indomie meals, creating a lively and inclusive atmosphere.

Speaking on the company’s long-standing dedication to education, Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager, Mr. Temitope Ashiwaju, said: “Teachers are the custodians of knowledge and must be empowered to remain globally competitive. Our goal is to support them as the government drives curriculum revitalisation. This seminar reflects our deep belief in nurturing those who shape the future.”

Reflecting on the seminar’s sustained impact, National Manager, Indomie Fan Club, Mrs. Ogechukwu Faith Joshua, noted: “For over 16 years, we’ve witnessed significant improvement in teacher engagement and classroom delivery. Empowering educators remains one of our most rewarding investments.”