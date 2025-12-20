Eko Fiesta unveils three-day trade, entertainment event

Organisers of the 2025 Eko Fiesta have unveiled plans for a three-day cultural and commercial showcase designed to promote Lagos as a leading hub for tourism, arts, entertainment and investment in Africa.

Speaking during a press briefing, the Convener of Eko Fiesta and Partner at Dosh and Wales Group, Dr Wale Oyebanji, described the fiesta slated for December 22 to 24, 2025, at the Muri-Okunola Park, Victoria Island, as more than a festive gathering, but a deliberate platform aimed at connecting celebration with economic opportunity.

“The Eko Fiesta is an idea and a vision. The vision is to create a vibrant, inclusive hub where celebration meets commerce, a place that truly reflects the spirit of Lagos while supporting local talent and enterprise,” Oyebanji said.

He explained that the initiative was inspired by challenges faced by Nigerians in the diaspora and visitors who return home during the popular

“Detty December” period but struggle to find a single space that combines authentic cultural experiences, shopping, entertainment and networking.

According to him, the fiesta will bring small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) into direct contact with consumers from diverse backgrounds, helping to boost local trade and promote Nigerian-made products.

“Beyond entertainment, Eko Fiesta is designed as an economic and cultural exhibition to position Lagos as Africa’s leading destination for tourism, arts, culture, entertainment business and investment,” Oyebanji said.

He added that the event would also showcase the creativity of young Lagosians to a global audience, create networking and mentorship opportunities for young professionals and entrepreneurs, and serve as a civic platform for engagement between regulatory institutions, youths and the diaspora in a relaxed setting.

Also speaking, Ayodele Olojede, Divisional Head, Retail and SMEs, Wema Bank Plc, said the bank’s involvement in the Eko Fiesta was driven by its focus on impact, empowerment and sustainable economic growth.

“Getting involved in an initiative like this is first and foremost about impact. It is about the people who will benefit and the value it creates across communities,” Olojede said, noting that programmes such as Eko Fiesta address one of the biggest challenges facing SMEs—access to markets.

She disclosed that Wema Bank has supported about 3,000 vendors, connecting them with buyers, adding that partnering with the organisers was a natural fit.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Idris Aregbe, reiterated the state government’s commitment to youth empowerment through creative and cultural initiatives, assuring stakeholders that the government would continue to support and participate in the Eko Fiesta annually.

A young fashion entrepreneur, Miss Tosky Opeifa, expressed excitement at being part of the event, saying she intends to blend European influences with local fabrics to showcase the richness and versatility of Nigerian materials.