Fans call out Rihanna for asking Shaggy to audition for a spot on her upcoming album



Award-winning international pop star and Fenty Beauty entrepreneur, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, who is well known by her stage name, Rihanna has been called out on social media after she reportedly asked Jamaican rapper, Shaggy to audition to feature on her upcoming album, R9, a dancehall inspire album.

According to reports, Shaggy allegedly turned down the offer after he refused to audition for a song. Piqued by the development, social media users tagged the Rehab singer as disrespectful, saying Shaggy is nothing short of a living legend.

Among tweeps who took to Twitter to drag RiRi for asking Shaggy to audition was Abuja’s Ugliest @Abuja_ugliest, who said: “Any artist that has a record that went diamond (10 million sold) won a grammy doesn’t have to audition for anybody. Asking Shaggy to audition for her is like Justin Bieber asking Justin Timberlake to audition for him or Wizkid asking 2Face to audition for him.”

King Kai@ibkonteh wrote: “Imagine you’re Shaggy, the only dancehall artiste to ever have an album sell over 10 million copies. Imagine having sold the most albums in dancehall history. Imagine just finishing an album and tour with sting. Now imagine being asked to audition for a pop singer’s dancehall album.”

For Keg Ambassador @KegAmbassadorKE, “Why would Shaggy audition for a Rihanna album. You get on the fuckin phone dial Shaggy and say ‘Hey legend, I have sent you a song put some lyrics on: https://twitter.com/Complex/status/1215722315352354816 …

Complex @Complex said, “Shaggy turned down the opportunity to be featured on Rihanna’s #R9 album because he didn’t want to audition.”

However, in what appears to be a damage control measure, an alleged rep for Rihanna spoke to Jamaica Irie FM on its morning show, ‘TheJasmineBrand’ and denied that Shaggy was asked to audition for the chance to be on the singer’s upcoming album.

“We are working on an album, not a talent show, so why would she (Rihanna) require Shaggy or any other artiste to audition. Instead, they said that Shaggy hit Rihanna up about featuring on the project but it was already in the home stretch of being done,” the rep reportedly explained.

According to the rep, “After Rihanna had already gathered all the material for the album, Shaggy contacted her asking to be a part of the album. She explained to him that the album was pretty much completed and they were just working on mixing, mastering and deciding which songs to actually use.

“However, she invited him to submit some materials so she could see if it fits with the flow of the album. That was by no means asking for an audition, it was more going out of her way to get him on the album.”

Rolling Stone and Forbes have listed Rihanna’s R9 album as the most anticipated album of 2020, and Shaggy seemed to be the perfect fit for the project, especially since RiRi has been working with a number of popular Jamaican artistes for the alleged dancehall-inspired reggae album.

Shaggy had in an interview with the Daily Star, revealed that he passed on the chance because he didn’t want to audition for the feature, saying, “They approached me for the Rihanna project, yeah. There are a lot of great people involved, but for me, I didn’t need to audition to be on the record. I’ll leave that to younger guys. But from what I hear, it should be good.”

He added that the Rihanna’s shift into dancehall will be helpful for the genre: “It’s healthy competition. Dancehall is in good place but we need as many people to do this art form as possible. When it crosses over and becomes popular with artists from other genres and other cultures, that can only be good.”

