AFWN 2025 to spotlight heritage, innovation, environmental consciousness on runway

Expanding into a cultural festival with its exhibition marketplace for exploration of curated fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and artisanal brands from across the continent, the 2025 edition of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN) is set for a dynamic creative lineup of designers.



The event which is scheduled for December 20–21 at the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture & History, Onikan Lagos will feature Shaykara, a Nigerian label championing ethical and sustainable fashion as the leading designer. Shaykara brand is known for its zero-waste ethos and reimagined African textiles, the brand has earned global attention, including recognition at the London Fashion Film Festival with its documentary Worn & Reborn. Shaykara is expected to bring a powerful fusion of heritage, innovation, and environmental consciousness to the AFWN runway.



Also joining the event is runway personality Meyiwa Vera, a health influencer and social impact advocate whose storytelling and genotype-awareness campaigns have earned widespread acclaim.

Her runway appearance is set to reinforce AFWN’s commitment to elevating influential Africans driving meaningful change through creativity.