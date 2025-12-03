‘Creative economy vital contributor to GDP’

The Executive Director and Founder of Africa Fashion Week (AFW) Nigeria and London, Queen Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, stated that the creative industry has become a significant contributor to Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Following her pronouncement in Lagos of Sterling Bank Limited as the official headline sponsor of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN) 2025, the Ooni of Ife’s queen said AFWN, founded in 2014, had become one of the continent’s largest fashion platforms promoting African designers.

“Over the past decade, AFWN has showcased over 3,000 brands and attracted more than 90,000 visitors globally, through its sister platforms in Nigeria and London, towards empowerment.

According to her, the show, ‘The Naija December Edition’, will hold on December 20 and 21, at J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan, Lagos.

The Ife queen said the partnership with the headline sponsor would highlight strong alignment between two vision-driven institutions committed to promoting African creativity, entrepreneurship and cultural innovation.

“Our mission has always been to empower African designers and creatives to thrive beyond borders. By joining forces with Sterling, we’re celebrating fashion while building a pathway for economic empowerment, skills development and global recognition for African talents,” she said. She added that AFWN 2025 would provide opportunities for creative entrepreneurs to connect with investors, mentors and industry stakeholders.

“The show will reaffirm the shared belief that the creative economy is a vital contributor to Nigeria’s GDP and employment landscape. Beyond the runway, AFWN 2025 will also celebrate the community and cultural heartbeat of Lagos in December, infusing the festival with the city’s signature nightlife, festive energy and vibrant spirit; from immersive cultural showcases to live performances, fashion exhibitions and after-party experiences.

The Head of Brand Marketing, Sterling Bank, Chidinma Okoli, said the sponsorship would reinforce the long-standing commitment to driving innovation within Nigeria’s creative and cultural sectors.