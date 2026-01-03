Demure Steez for New Year thanksgiving service

In this part of the world, the first Sunday of the year for Christians is definitely a D-Day. As a matter of fact, that is the actual day the new year is celebrated by every church attending Christian, and the first check-tick is the outfit which definitely can’t be shabby.



A new outfit? Mostly, but not necessarily as what counts is how well put together you show up and that has to be in style, yet with modesty such that is expected to glorify God in a ‘Christlike’ manner. So, who is wearing what and how?

Family Of Mother, Father, ChildrenParents always start with their children, especially mothers, as a typical Nigerian mum’s joy of motherhood includes having her children wear good clothing even if it means spending all she has solely on them while she struggles with old clothing. “My children have to look good, once they look fine, I am happy – they are my pride and priority,” you would usually hear a typical Nigerian mother say.



Once the children’s clothing is sorted, the mother becomes the next for elegant dress up and if there is anything a Nigerian mother who can afford good outfits knows better that absolute motherhood is “dressing to kill” (one word for that is ‘steez’) from the headgear to her dress, jewelries (If her belief permits), bag, shoes etc. You can’t help but notice her and they all definitely notice themselves. This is when you hear “Sister you look glorious” with the “We bless God” response.



Time after time, generation after another, a Christian Nigerian woman and mother doesn’t miss a chance to show up elegantly to church especially the first Sunday of the year.

The father: Usually, fathers always look good in either old or new clothing. Something about how simplicity suits men perfectly. Whether it’s the shirt and trousers, agbada, Danshiki or the Senator outfit. However, the father with means ensures to complement his wife, if not by pairing major colour, then the same fabric which is usually how you tell whose husband is which in the church.

The Singles

This category would not miss a chance to wear trends in steez both the gentlemen and ladies. You can definitely tell the singles by their choice of outfits and how they wear them – the designers or tailor-made comes with a vibe that screams, I am single and searching/I am single but taken/I am single and self-sufficient/I am single and enjoying my youthfulness.

Whatever category you belong, another first Sunday of the year is here and it’s time to do it within your means but ensure to put your outfits together the Nigerian Christian steeze but demure in a way that definitely glorifies the Almighty God.