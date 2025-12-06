Glitz, glamout at GTCO Fashion Weekend runway 2025

When GTCO Fashion Weekend runway was unveiled recently, the world stood still for the 12 designers, who took the audience on a journey of style, beauty, elegance and ecstasy – a world of perfection.



From the street fashion in the exterior space of the GT Centre to the exhibitions of everything style in the outer interior, and the famous life changing masterclasses for fashion designers, business owners, fashionistas and lovers of beauty, the 2025 experience was a marvel.



With lineup designers as Mowalola, Mmuso Maxwell, Ituen Basi, Priya Ahluwalia, The Bam Collective, Sevon Dejana, Tia Adeola, Tongoro Studio, Imane Ayissi, Stella Jean, Charles Harbison and Patrick McDowell, the 2025 GTCO runway steez kept the organisers’ money where their mouth is.



How do you define a GTCO Fashion Weekend without the runway experiential? The actual life of the party?

Victor Macauley giggled as he responded to The Guardian when asked to tell his experience of the two-day runway shows. “I attend fashion events around the world because my wife, who is a fashionista by the way, makes us travel during my yearly holidays. We never really attended the GTCO Fashion Weekend until three years ago when my colleague’s wife, who is a designer, invited us to her show.

“At the time, it was just about humouring her until we came, saw and experienced, but in this case, we were conquered by the runway shows. First, the massive runway space and interior design, the lighting, music, entertainment and the turn of people from around the world.

“Then, the spectacular handwork of the lineup designers whose attires were showcased on the runway was mind blowing. We attended last year 2024 and the experience made us realise that the GTCO Fashion Weekend is the pride of Africa fashion showcases. So, there was no way we could have missed this year’s, especially as this 2025 edition had it all and gave it all.”



One step into the runway space and your mind becomes void of anything and everything outside the ambience. The coolness that engulfed the harsh weather outside; the smiles on the faces of everyone seated and the perfection of the clothing of each designer on the models. Each designer’s showcase brings to the fore that fashion is the aesthetics of life and we humans live for it.



This was the view of Bella Opara when asked why she joyfully said she could stay inside the GTCO Fashion Weekend 2025 runway room forever.