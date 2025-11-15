Kahera Luxury hits America with ‘rooftop affair to remember’

Houston’s skyline has witnessed the arrival of Nigeria’s Kahera Luxury, marking its official U.S. debut with an exclusive rooftop launch event that masterfully blended elegance, intentionality, and global flair.

Founded by an entrepreneur, Kechi Ibe, Kahera Luxury has steadily grown over the past 10 years into one of Africa’s most distinguished hospitality and lifestyle brands.

The Houston event, set against the backdrop of baby blue skies and golden hour light was not only a celebration of that journey, but a testament to the brand’s global relevance and appeal.

Guests stepped into a minimalist, summer-in-Capri-inspired setting where every detail had been thoughtfully personalised, the event saw Kahera-etched white sunglasses to branded throw pillows and signature champagne bottles.

The soft baby blue and white palette created an atmosphere of relaxed sophistication, allowing the experience to feel exclusive without ever being ostentatious.

Champagne flowed freely, setting the tone for the day as guests mingled among Houston’s elite, including entrepreneurs, tastemakers, and creatives, all drawn in by the allure of Kechi’s signature blend of understated luxury.

“What impressed me most wasn’t just the aesthetic,” one guest shared, “but how well the experience spoke to intelligent luxury, Its clear the Kahera brand is about feeling seen and catered to, not just opulence.”

Another added, “I didn’t feel like I was in the US, the intentional attention to detail was mind blowing! You had to be there!.”

The intimate guest list spoke volumes. From luxury fashion brands, top-tier beauty founders to business owners, tech founders, and finance professionals, the launch underscored the brand’s readiness for the American market. The most talked-about moment? A surprise prize sponsored by the Bermuda Tourism Authority, offering two lucky winners an exclusive getaway to Bermuda, a perfect reflection of Kahera’s commitment to meaningful luxury experiences.