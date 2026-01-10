Michelle Adepoju spotlights african femininity through fashion

Creating a moment that celebrated the evolving power of African femininity while championing craftsmanship and community value, Michelle Adepoju, the Creative Director of KÍLÉNTÀR, a contemporary global women led fashion house recently revealed the brand’s mission to empower women through design at a high profile gathering of women who are shaping the African culture and narratives.



Adepoju who demonstrated how fashion can serve as both self-expression and statement at the event which held during the festive season as the organisation’s end-of-year celebration revealed to the influential circle of women across fashion, media, business and the creative industries in attendance that the brand is dedicated to building community, shaping identity and redefining what modern African luxury looks and feels like.



She said: “We celebrate craftsmanship and heritage and we work solely with women artisans. Bringing these women together in one room, all wearing KÍLÉNTÀR, is a reminder of why we started and where we’re headed. This is a brand built for the future, and for women who shape it.”



As the brand continues to expand its presence within the global fashion landscape at large, the gathering marked a defining moment in its journey; celebrating the past, affirming the present, and confidently stepping into the future. The evening also reflected the brand’s evolution into a future-facing brand rooted in meaning, artistry and cultural confidence. From its meticulous tailoring to its sculptural silhouettes, the brand continues to evolve as a symbol of confidence and expression for the modern woman.



The party, which was also graced by Toke Makinwa, Hilda Baci, Stephanie Coker, and others all dressed in KÍLÉNTÀR became a visual representation of that evolution, showcasing how the brand has grown into a label that not only dresses women, but also empowers them.

