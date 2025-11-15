The Funky Brunch Lagos: Where lifestyle unites

Having evolved into a full-fledged cultural movement, setting the standard for luxury lifestyle, fashion-forward expression, and nightlife sophistication in Lagos, The Funky Brunch Lagos, is officially making its grand return on December 28, 2025.

Revered as the blueprint for the new generation of experiential events, The Funky Brunch Lagos continues to define what it means to live, connect, and celebrate in true Lagos style.

This December, The Funky Brunch Lagos will unveil a two-in-one experience, merging high-energy daytime vibes with an exclusive night affair – a fusion of music, fashion, fine dining, and the city’s most stylish crowd.

Host, The Funky Brunch Lagos, Efe Tommy who is also the Founder, Tommy Briggs Lifestyle, said: “After a season of reimagining every detail, we’re returning to give Lagos more than a party; we’re delivering a new standard for luxury lifestyle entertainment. On December 28, The Funky Brunch will be a carefully curated moment of music, fashion and connection: bold, beautiful and built for a city that refuses to do anything quietly. Comeback isn’t the word; this is our elevation. Guests can expect a world-class ambience where creativity, culture, and luxury converge: everything top tier, curated for the city’s elite, millennial tastemakers, and aspirational dreamers.”

This December’s edition is powered by a growing collective of visionary brands that share The Funky Brunch ethos of excellence, craftsmanship, and culture. From Clase Azul and Adiccion to Rémy Martin, Moët & Chandon, and The Glenlivet, these partners embody refined taste and timeless sophistication. Adding to the experience, Trace TV and Soundcity join as media collaborators, amplifying the celebration to audiences across Africa and beyond. Together, they represent a powerful ecosystem of brands defining the new era of premium lifestyle in Lagos.