Trish O Couture @ 18 celebrates classics across all seasons

It was a case of Detty December coming early when the celebrated Nigerian fashion entrepreneur, designer, and luxury lifestyle icon, Lady Dr. Trish Onumonu, the CEO & Creative Visionary of Trish O Couture | Founder of Lady Trish Diamonds last weekend brought in high profile personalities from around the world to Lagos Nigeria, to celebrate the 18th anniversary of Trish O Couture, a luxury fashion house renowned for bespoke couture, ready-to-wear lines, and exquisite craftsmanship that celebrates the modern African woman.



Having spent nearly two decades shaping the landscape of African luxury fashion with her distinctive blend of feminine elegance, cultural heritage, and contemporary sophistication, Lady Trish, popularly known as Trish O, as part of her brand’s evolution, recently expanded into fine jewelleries with ‘Lady Trish Diamonds’, a luxury accessories line launched to complement her couture work and embody timeless beauty and sophistication.



The event, which was themed ‘Classics Across All Seasons’, featured a first of its kind runway celebration where women of different sizes and shapes elegantly walked the walk on a runway that revealed the beauty in style and shape diversity showcasing over 60 exquisite designs.

Speaking on the journey so far and the ideology behind the launch of Lady Trish Diamonds after 18 years in couture, Trish O said: “The long-term goal has always been diversification. We already make clothes, high-end luxury apparels for the discerning, the very stylish and those with class & distinction, so why not offer a complimentary service too, which is jewelry, but this time around high-end gems.

Our in-house theme at Trish O is Quality without Compromise. Trish O Couture is about high end, luxury apparels, those who wear the brand are the very classy, sumptuously elegant ladies.

They are highly discerning, well-travelled fashionistas who have a real appreciation for quality gems (diamonds). The fashion brand compliments the gem brand effortlessly; it’s like decorating an already beautiful Xmas tree with the right adornments.”