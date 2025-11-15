Fate Institute’s 11th policy dialogue series underway

As part of efforts to spotlight Nigeria’s entrepreneurial landscape and industrialisation prospects, the FATE Institute is set to launch two groundbreaking reports at its 11th Policy Dialogue Series, scheduled for November 19, 2025, in Lagos.

The reports, titled: “State of Entrepreneurship in Nigeria” and “Beyond the Hustle: Nigeria’s Industrial Reawakening,” will provide data-driven insights and policy recommendations to drive entrepreneurship growth and industrialization in Nigeria.

The Executive Director of FATE Foundation, Adenike Adeyemi, at a press briefing to herald this year’s dialogue, said the foundation, in celebrating 25 years of creating wealth for aspiring and emerging entrepreneurs through entrepreneurship and business development, has emphasised the importance of supporting MSMEs, citing their significant contribution to Nigeria’s GDP and employment.

The research and policy arm of FATE Foundation, The FATE Institute, has been working to bridge the gaps between evidence and policy, ensuring decisions affecting entrepreneurs are informed by credible research and data.

The Director of the FATE Institute, Amaka Nwaokolo, explained that the institute’s work is rooted in the belief that entrepreneurship is the engine of inclusive growth.

According to Nwaokolo, the Policy Dialogue Series has evolved into a national conversation platform that shapes MSME-related discourse. The Chairperson of the 2025 PDS Technical Committee, Cecilia Akintomide highlighted the need for a bottom-up approach to industrialisation, putting nano, micro, small, and medium enterprises at the centre of value chains.

The Vice-Chair of the 2025 PDS Technical Committee/President, Association of Small Business Owners (ASBON), Dr. Femi Egbesola, noted that MSMEs are struggling with power, finance, logistics, and inconsistent government policies, calling for inclusive industrial policies that build capacity from the grassroots.

A Senior Research Fellow at The FATE Institute/Principal Economist, ETC, Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Dr. Wilson Erumebor, presented preliminary insights from the 2025 State of Entrepreneurship Report, noting that the State of Entrepreneurship Index rose to 0.47, indicating gradual adaptation and cautious optimism among entrepreneurs.