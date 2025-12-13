Firm announces registration for 2026 Holy Land trip

Oasis of Faith Intercontinental Ltd., a travel and pilgrimage firm duly licensed by the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), has officially opened registration for its 2026 Holy Land Experience—an enriching spiritual tour of Israel and Jordan scheduled to take place from March 17 to 26, 2026.

The annual pilgrimage, widely known for its well-structured itinerary and deep spiritual impact, offers Christians an opportunity to retrace the steps of biblical history and deepen their faith through firsthand encounters with sacred sites.

The 10-day journey will be led by Dr. Israel Kristilere, Pastor of Shepherdhill Baptist Church, Obanikoro, Lagos, and a seasoned pilgrimage leader known for his theological insight and commitment to meaningful Christian travel. Under his guidance, participants will explore some of the most significant locations in the life and ministry of Jesus Christ. In Israel, the tour will cover the Sea of Galilee, Cana of Galilee, Gethsemane, Mount Zion, Bethlehem, Nazareth, Jericho, Mount Carmel, the Dead Sea, the Via Dolorosa, and the Empty Tomb, among other historic and spiritual highlights.

The Jordan segment of the pilgrimage is equally rich, featuring visits to Amman, Ancient Gadara, Mount Nebo—where Moses viewed the Promised Land—along with the Jabbok River, the Red Sea, Madaba, and the iconic city of Petra, renowned for its rock-hewn architecture and biblical relevance. The itinerary is designed to provide pilgrims with a holistic blend of spiritual reflection, historical exploration, and cultural immersion.

According to the organisers, the comprehensive package includes visas for Israel and Jordan, return airfare, hotel accommodation on a twin-sharing basis, daily feeding, air-conditioned ground transportation, entrance fees to all scheduled sites, border charges, and a detailed, professionally coordinated tour programme. These provisions aim to ensure a smooth, enriching, and hassle-free experience for all participants. Married couples will have the opportunity to renew their marital vows at Cana of Galilee, while believers will be baptized in the River Jordan.

Oasis of Faith Intercontinental has successfully led pilgrims to the Holy Land for over 20 years. The organisation sees its pilgrimage not as an ordinary tour but as a spiritual revival experience. This is why it prefers to call the journey the Holy Land Experience with Dr. Israel Kristilere. Kristilere not only shares the same name with the State of Israel, but also the same birthday—May 14th, the date on which the modern State of Israel gained its independence.

Rev. Kristilere emphasized that the pilgrimage is open to Christians both within Nigeria and across the diaspora, including intending pilgrims traveling from the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and Canada. Registration forms are available for ₦10,000 and will remain on sale until February 10, 2026. The organizers encourage early registration, noting that spaces are limited and interest in the 2026 edition is already building.