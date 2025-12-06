Firm launches promo to reward loyal consumers

Indomie Instant Noodles, Nigeria’s most loved noodles brand, has announced the commencement of its exciting new consumer promotion, the Indomie Eat and Win Promo. The campaign is designed to reward loyal fans with weekly prizes including One Million Naira cash, PlayStation 5 consoles, Samsung tablets, bicycles, and other exciting gifts.

The Eat and Win Promo reinforces Indomie’s longstanding commitment to celebrating its consumers and recognising the millions of families who have embraced the brand for its unique taste, quality, and ability to bring people together.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Temitope Ashiwaju, Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager, Indomie Instant Noodles, highlighted the brand’s continued investment in consumer happiness and community engagement. He noted that the promotion reflects Indomie’s dedication to not only nourishing homes but also rewarding loyalty in meaningful ways.

“The Eat and Win Promo is another exciting way to show appreciation to our consumers who have made Indomie a household favourite for over two decades,” Ashiwaju said. “Indomie has always believed in spreading love and happiness, and this initiative allows us to give back to our fans in a fun and rewarding manner.

We look forward to celebrating many more winners in the weeks ahead.”

To participate, consumers are required to buy any Indomie Eat and Win promotional pack or carton, find the unique code inside, visit indomie.ng/eatandwin, sign up, and enter the code under the Redeem Code section. Participants can increase their chances of winning by entering more codes.

Since the rollout of the promo, over fifty Nigerians have already won prizes such as tablets, bicycles, PS5 consoles, and One Million Naira cash rewards. Recent One Million Naira winners include Adebowale Adebayo, Okegbo Pius, Innocent Grace, and Precious Iyamu who earned 100, 140, 140, and 215 points respectively. All four winners expressed appreciation for the brand’s consistency in rewarding consumers and fostering joy across the country.