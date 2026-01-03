For David Adeyemi Babaeko, it was 35 years of sweet memories

Mrs. Oluronke Babaeko (left); her husband, Seyi Babaeko; the widow, Mrs. Chritianah Funke Babaeko; grandson, Austin Babaeko; grandson; Lamar Babaeko; the Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi; first son, Steve Babaeko; daughter-in-law, Mrs. Yetunde Babaeko; and another grandson, Louis Babaeko, at the 35th year remembrance of the late David Adeyemi Babaeko, in Kabba, Kogi State...recently

Mrs. Oluronke Babaeko (left); her husband, Seyi Babaeko; the widow, Mrs. Chritianah Funke Babaeko; grandson, Austin Babaeko; grandson; Lamar Babaeko; the Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi; first son, Steve Babaeko; daughter-in-law, Mrs. Yetunde Babaeko; and another grandson, Louis Babaeko, at the 35th year remembrance of the late David Adeyemi Babaeko, in Kabba, Kogi State...recently

On December 27, 2025, the ancient town of Kabba, the headquarters of Okunland, Kogi State, played host to Nigerians from all walks of life for remembrance thanksgiving in honour of Pa David Adeyemi Babaeko, who died exactly 35 years ago.

Babaeko, a sergeant in the Education Corps of the Nigerian Army, was a patriotic Nigerian who started life as a teacher before serving in the Nigerian Army after the Civil War with one objective -to promote the country’s unity.

At an event put together by his children last Saturday, the late Babaeko literally came alive as children, friends, and ageing colleagues came out to pay tribute to a man they unanimously described as a disciplined and focused young man during his life time.

His eldest son, Steve Babaeko, the icon of Nigeria’s advertising, was, though in his teens when his father died, he had a sweet memory to share. He described him as a lovely father who combined deep affection for his family with strict principles that were hinged on honesty, generosity, and commitment to God and his career. “I was a young boy when my father died, but he left a legacy and goodwill for us to tap from. In my adult life, I appreciate him more because anywhere I turn, I meet elders and his old colleagues, from time to time, who knew my father and reminded me how good he was and the need for me and my siblings to remember the son of who we are and made him proud of us, even in heaven”

His former colleagues and friends, during his short period as a teacher, spoke glowingly about his punctuality, generosity, and sense of humour. A disciplined officer, Babaeko was still in his prime with ambition to impact the country when he died and left his wife and young children behind.

Another son, Seyi Babaeko, a politician and security expert, was excited as he revealed how his father’s name opened many doors for him when he was running for a political office.

“My father demonstrated the popular saying that good name is better than gold and silver because his name opened many doors for me as a politician. To date, I’m still enjoying my father’s goodwill, within and outside our community.

Though Yetunde Babaeko, didn’t know the late teacher and military officer as she married his son, Steve, years after he had passed, she mirrored her late father-in-law in her husband, who she described as being focused and committed to humanity.

Yetunde, who was everywhere during the party, to ensure all the guests were well attended to said her husband personality and the little she heard about the late Babaeko was enough for her to draw her conclusion that the man being celebrated was a great man.

For Mrs. Christiana Olufunke Babaeko, the octogenarian wife of the late Babaeko, it was a moment of mixed feelings. Emotions overpowered her, and she shed tears of both joy and mild sadness. She remembered the short time she lived with the man in whose honour the people gathered and all the sweet memories. She thought of the hour the man she loved died unexpectedly, but her solace and source of joy was what had become of the children the man left behind.

Indeed, despite all odds, the woman was regarded and applauded by guests for being able to struggle and gave her kids the best she could offer in terms of education and home training.

Today, the rest is history because young children then are now successful men and women in various areas of human endeavours.

According to Steve, the decision to gather again in memory of his late father was to give glory to God that their late father didn’t die in vain.

“Yes, I was young when my father died. But I must confess, I still have the fond memory of a strong and ambitious man who thought more about his country and family. He wanted the best for Nigeria, and he wanted to raise future leaders in us. I remember his passion, love, and confidence. But he died with all these when we (wife and children) could hardly do anything to sustain his legacy or immortalise him.

“Now that we are of age and God in His mercy has nurtured us to be able to sustain some of those values our late father and our mother molded us with, we see the need to organise this in his honour and reach out to the community in his memory,”

The younger Babaeko, who admitted that God has consistently been there for the family thanked his age mother for carrying on with the assignment of raising them even after her husband’s early demise and sacrificed so much to ensure they all succeed in life.

Earlier, the Obaro of Kabba, the paramount traditional ruler of Kabba Kingdom and the Chairman of the Okun Traditional Council, Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi, had paid tribute to the late Babaeko and congratulate the wife and children for standing firm, without allowing the early death of late Babaeko to deter them from achieving their goals in life.