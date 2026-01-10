For Miss Universe Nigeria, it is health, education over pretty faces

Deputy Head of Production, Silverbird Communications, Lagos, Francis Ofoegbu (left); Head of Operations, Silverbird Film Distribution, Moses Agochukwu; Head of People’s Operations/Admin, Onajevwe Akakabota; Miss Supranational Nigeria, Nda Eno Gift; Miss Universe Nigeria, 2025, Onyinyechi Basil; Head of Legal, Silverbird Group, Oboku Dairo; Head of Digital, Silverbird Group, Olorunfemi Joshua; Aion Clinic Diagnostic Vera Jombo; Compliance Officer, Stella Eberechukwu, Compliance Officer, Ngozi Kalu Okorie; Marketing Lead, Silverbird Communications Lagos, Uduak Udokpong.

Miss Universe Nigeria 2025, Basil Onyinyechi, has turned her searchlight on maternal health and education. She spoke at her official welcome-back reception, which held at Silverbird Galleria, Lagos, said: “Pageantry without impact is just performance.”

According to her, “I didn’t fly to Thailand just to walk the runway. I went to make sure Nigeria’s voice was heard.”

She used her welcome back party to double down on her mummy’s initiative, a grassroots campaign that aimed at tackling Nigeria’s maternal healthcare crisis, noting that too many mothers die in silence but she is using her crown to break that silence.

Basil, whose mission doesn’t stop at healthcare, considering the alarming literacy rates among Nigerian children, announced plans to expand advocacy on education.

She said what set her apart at Miss Universe wasn’t just her poise—but her intentionality, choosing outfits that subtly featured Nigerian textiles to correct misconceptions about her country in casual conversations at every strategic moment, adding that she didn’t just represent beauty but represented belief in Nigeria, the citizens and the future of the country.

Group Head of Digital Media at Silverbird Group, Olorunfemi Joshua, in his reaction to Basil’s remarks, said what Onyinyechi represents aligns with what Silverbird stands for as a brand.

“At Silverbird, our commitment to Miss Universe Nigeria is about purpose, global representation and impact.

“We are intentional about mobilising our sponsors, partners and media platforms to support this vision and to ensure Nigeria shows up on the world stage with substance, not just spectacle,” he said.

Basil advised Nigeria’s youth to stop waiting for permission to lead, telling them they don’t need a crown to make a difference.