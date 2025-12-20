Foundation, FCMB partner on food bank to support vulnerable women

Tender Hearts Foundation has launched a food bank initiative aimed at easing hunger among vulnerable women and families in Lagos. The event had community leaders, beneficiaries, volunteers and representatives of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) in attendance.

Speaking at the event, the founder of Tender Hearts Foundation, Dr Sally Otihiwa, described the initiative as more than a seasonal outreach, noting that it reflects the organisation’s long-standing commitment to compassion, dignity and hope.

“It is a powerful expression of partnership and our shared commitment to ensuring that no family goes to bed hungry. Tender Hearts Foundation was established to touch lives with love, dignity and hope, and we have continued to do this through programmes that empower widows, the less privileged and vulnerable young girls and boys.”

She explained that the food bank complements other initiatives of the foundation, including the Free Circle programme, a business grant support scheme sponsored by FCMB.

According to her, the foundation recognises the harsh economic realities facing many households and is taking deliberate steps to provide relief while restoring dignity within communities.

Representatives of FCMB praised the foundation for its consistency and impact, particularly its focus on women.

Speaking on behalf of the bank, Mr. Omobiyi Iyanda said the partnership with Tender Hearts Foundation was driven by shared values and a belief in sustainable community impact.

“From the moment the vision was shared with us, it was clear that this was an initiative worth supporting. We have walked a long journey together, starting with small support programmes and gradually expanding them, just like a child growing from one stage of life to another.”

He stressed that FCMB’s involvement was guided by a strong belief in women as agents of change, adding that the bank’s Managing Director, Yemisi Edun, who is also a woman, continues to champion initiatives that empower women across different levels of society.

“Women are multipliers. When you commit resources into their hands, you see growth,” Iyanda said, noting that the bank offers several financial products tailored to women.

These include microfinance loans ranging from ₦20,000 to ₦500,000, designed to support women-led businesses at the grassroots and help them scale.