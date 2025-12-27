Foundation supports church members with food items

In the spirit of the season, the LOLAHARRIS Foundation Inc., USA has given out food items to members of St. John’s Cathedral, Arigbajo, Ogun State, as part of their dreams of putting smile on the faces of the needy in the society.

The items, distributed during the church service, include – rice, vegetable oil, spaghetti and other edible items, according to them was meant

The Founder, Mrs Ololade Famuyiwa Gbomina, who disclosed that the outreach had touched many communities, said: “We decided to come to this church this time because it is Christmas season, and we want to reach everyone in the congregation.

“The dream started when I was six years-old and eventually came to life in 2015, I’m a bit emotional whenever I think about what prompted my move. It all originated from a place of love I have for humanity. I am not in any way expecting anything in reward from anyone. This life itself is a gift, and every resource we have is given.

Related News

Why not give to others in need?”

“My late father – Chief Solomon Amoo Famuyiwa was a rooted member of the church, born and raised in Arigbajo, and my mum, Mrs. Margaret Ajoke famuyiwa was a rooted member. My father was the former Baba Ijo of African church Cathedral, Ita Iyalode. Abeokuta.

“God helping us, in the next one year, we wish to have reached as many people as we could,” she said.

She advised well meaning individuals to support the needy.