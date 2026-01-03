Foundation supports Odogbolu residents with lifesaving medical items, free surgeries

A cross section of government officials at the flag off ceremony and sensitisation on SAPZ in Odogbolu Local Council, Ogun State.

The Detola Abike Mogaji Memorial Foundation (DAMMF) has again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to grassroots empowerment by partnering with the Elite Club of Odogbolu and the Dr Bakare Health Foundation to deliver a medical outreach during the 2025 Odogbolu Heritage Festival.

For years, DAMMF has been at the forefront of bringing life-changing support to the people of Odogbolu, Ogun State, especially the elderly, women, and children. This year’s programme reinforced that legacy. More than 200 community members received medical attention at various levels, including general consultations, medications, dental care, eye examinations, and referrals for corrective care. Several others received major surgical procedures at no cost, an opportunity many beneficiaries acknowledged they could not have afforded on their own.

The outreach featured a surgical mission jointly led by Dr. Lateef Bakare of the Dr. Bakare Health Foundation and Dr. Adeolu Olusodo of Atayese Hospital. Surgeries performed included the removal of breast lumps and an atrophied testis with associated hydrocele. The medical team confirmed that all surgeries were successful, with patients already responding positively to recovery treatments. In addition to medical services, elderly residents received food.

Speaking on behalf of DAMMF, Rasheed Mogaji, widower of the late Detola Abike Mogaji, said the foundation was established to sustain her lifelong passion for uplifting the vulnerable.

The President of the Elite Club of Odogbolu, Chief Tunde Bakare, hailed the introduction of surgical services as a historic advancement in the club’s annual outreach tradition. He stated that the mission of the club has always been to improve the lives of the people, but that this year’s programme exceeded expectations. He expressed gratitude to Odogbolu Local Council, led by Dr. Tunde Diya, and all partners for making the event impactful and successful.