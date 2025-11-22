Golden Penny celebrates winners of ongoing 4b National Consumer Promotion

GOLDEN Penny, the provider of superior quality African brands that inspire consumers everyday, has rewarded more winners in its ongoing 65th anniversary “4b reasons to smile” Buy & Win Golden Promotion.

During the brand’s second live raffle draw, several lucky consumers received their prizes, including air conditioners, smart TVs, washing machines, and refrigerators, as a result of their involvement in the promo.

Some of the winners were invited to witness the live draw and receive their rewards in the presence of brand representatives and other excited participants.

Speaking during the presentation, Category Manager, Noodles, Golden Penny Foods Limited, Ayokunle Iyiola, noted that the promo continues to create excitement and reward everyday Nigerians.

So far, over 3,000 consumers have emerged winners of various prizes, ranging from kitchen makeovers and Golden Penny products to cash rewards and household appliances. The nationwide promo will continue to run with weekly live draws streamed across Golden Penny’s social media pages to ensure fairness, excitement, and inclusivity for participants.