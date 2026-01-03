Lagos honours legislative excellence as Olajuwon emerges outstanding officer

In a grand display of institutional appreciation, the Lagos State government has conferred the prestigious Year 2025 Outstanding Officer Award Senior Category on a Deputy Director of Legislative Matters at the State House of Assembly, Mr. Olaosebikan Ebenezer Olajuwon.



The recognition, which formed a cornerstone of the 2025 Public Service Week, underscores the state’s commitment to rewarding unblemished records and dedication within the nation’s most vibrant civil service.



The 2025 celebration, themed, ‘Deepening Technology for a Smart and Agile Public Sector’, follows the 1994 Tangier Declaration, which mandates African nations to honour the contributions of administrators on June 23. Although local exigencies shifted the calendar for this year’s festivities, the spirit of the commemoration remained undiluted.



Olajuwon’s selection followed a rigorous vetting process initiated by the Office of the Head of Service. In a letter signed by Mrs. A. Ashimi, Director of Service Matters, Olajuwon was notified of his selection as an exemplar of the legislative service.

“You have been selected as an Outstanding Officer in your Ministry, a recognition of excellence and enduring contributions towards the development of the State Public Service,” the citation read.



The award ceremony, held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, was the climax of a week-long itinerary that blended policy discussion with physical wellness and social impact. Activities included, a Walk for Fitness and health screenings for civil servants, charity outreach involving donations to orphanages, the “Alausa Got Talent” series, where MDAs competed in choreography and Ewi recitation and the Long Service Merit Award, which honoured 750 veterans with over 30 years of service.

Speaking on behalf of the state government, the Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, emphasised that the awards are not merely ceremonial but are designed to motivate others to emulate the endurance of top-tier officers.



For Olajuwon, a Grade Level 16 officer serving the legislative arm of government, the award marks a career milestone that aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s ‘Greater Lagos’ dream. The Governor’s Luncheon, a tradition where the state’s helmsman hosts the year’s best-performing officers, is expected to follow, providing a platform for these astute workers to interface directly with the executive leadership.