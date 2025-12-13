IIF awards IVF grants to couples

The Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation (IIF), a non-profit organisation created to raise awareness on issues pertaining to infertility including providing grants to couples that require fertility treatments such as In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination held its annual Parents-In-Waiting Conference 2025 where couples were awarded free IVF grants.

The conference took place at Trinity House, Victoria Island, Lagos with the theme “God Never Fails!” featuring lecture on fertility and adoption by medical experts, prayers from the chairman of the foundation, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo as well as grant presentations.

The Executive Secretary of the foundation, Mrs. Grace Ogunniyi disclosed that the foundation awarded three more grants following results of preliminary tests, making 10 couples given free IVF grants.

She added that the foundation will continue to honour the legacy of its late founder, Ibidunni Ighodalo by providing financial and emotional support to couples struggling with infertility through annual grants and conferences.