Independent newspapers unveils Silver Jubilee Awards, opens voting to public

With the theme “Gamechangers, Breaking Barriers & Shaping Tomorrow”, Independent Newspapers Limited has announced plans for its 2026 Silver Jubilee Awards Edition, marking 25 years of its operations.



The Silver Jubilee Awards Edition is scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos and expected to attract wide interest from across the country, given its expanded scope and inclusive voting process.



This year’s awards will feature about 25 categories, with three nominees per category, spanning business, governance, and key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Notable categories include Man of the Year, Financial Sector Regulator of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, among others.



Speaking on behalf of the Management and Board of Editors of Independent Newspapers Limited, during a press conference held at the Nigeria Institute of Journalism, Ikeja, Lagos during the week, the Chairman of the Awards Committee, Mr Yemi Adebisi, welcomed journalists and described the Silver Jubilee edition as a landmark in the organisation’s history. He said the awards coincide with 25 years of the newspaper’s existence and reflect its enduring commitment to recognising excellence across key sectors of the Nigerian economy.



Adebisi noted that since its establishment, Independent Newspapers has consistently highlighted leadership, innovation and service through its annual awards. He said the Silver Jubilee edition would not only celebrate the organisation’s legacy but also reinforce its role in promoting accountability and national development.



He explained that the 2026 theme captures the essence of the awards by focusing on individuals and organisations whose actions have produced measurable impact, challenged entrenched limitations and helped shape the future of Nigeria.



He disclosed that the awards would feature about 25 categories, with three nominees expected in each category. The categories span business, governance and other strategic sectors of the economy. Among the notable awards to be presented are Man of the Year, Financial Sector Regulator of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award, alongside several sector specific honours.



Adebisi announced that the Silver Jubilee edition would introduce a major innovation through the inclusion of public participation in the voting process. He said this decision was aimed at enhancing transparency, inclusiveness and public confidence in the credibility of the awards.



He explained that nominations would be assessed through a layered process involving the Board of Editors of Independent Newspapers, an independent jury panel and selected respected Nigerians. According to him, this structure is designed to ensure objectivity, balance and fairness in the evaluation of nominees.



Providing further details, Adebisi stated that all 25 award categories would be open to public voting. He said the final outcome in each category would be determined using a percentage-based allocation system. Under this framework, public voting will account for 40 per cent of the final score, the jury panel will contribute 30 per cent, while independent assessors will provide the remaining 30 per cent.



He said the percentage allocation was deliberately designed to balance public opinion with expert judgment and independent assessment, thereby ensuring that winners emerge through a credible and transparent process.



The Chairman of the Awards Committee added that voting would be conducted online through the official website of Independent Newspapers and would be free for members of the public.

He assured journalists that measures would be put in place to safeguard the process against manipulation and to ensure that votes cast genuinely reflect public choice.



Adebisi outlined the key dates for the awards programme, stating that nominations would open on January 15, 2026, and close on February 12, 2026. He said the shortlist of nominees would be announced on March 31, 2026, which would also signal the commencement of public voting.



According to him, public voting would run from March 31 to April 14, 2026, ahead of the awards ceremony on April 18. He noted that the timeline was structured to allow adequate participation from stakeholders and the wider public.



On the evaluation criteria, Adebisi explained that nominees would be assessed based on measurable impact, innovation, leadership, sustainability, contribution to national development and adherence to ethical standards. He said these criteria were adopted to ensure that the awards recognise achievements with long term value.



He also outlined the eligibility requirements for nominees. According to him, nominees must be Nigerian citizens or organisations operating within Nigeria. He said achievements considered must have occurred in 2025 or have had significant impact within that year.



Adebisi added that organisations must be duly registered and operational in Nigeria, while public officials must be currently serving or have served within the relevant period. He said these conditions were necessary to ensure consistency and fairness across all categories.

He emphasised that the awards are not merely ceremonial but are intended to set benchmarks for excellence and inspire higher standards across sectors. He said Independent Newspapers remains committed to professionalism and public interest journalism, and that the awards are an extension of these values. “The final shortlist of nominees would be publicly announced and widely disseminated to encourage transparency and participation.”