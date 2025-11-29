IPEF honours distinguished professionals at 2025 Merit Awards

The Ijebu Professional Excellence Foundation (IPEF) has urged its honourees to uphold the values of the IPEF Governing Council, stressing that excellence must be paired with responsibility, particularly in a period when the nation requires stronger professional leadership.

The advice was given at the 2025 Annual Merit Awards Ceremony of the foundation, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, with professionals, community leaders, and supporters of the foundation’s mission were present.

The Chairman of the Day, Otunba Akin Doherty, who delivered an inspiring charge to the honourees, said their recognition is not a destination; but a call to uphold the ideals of “our heritage and to support the younger generation striving for excellence.”

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Governing Council, Prince Jamiu Adio Saka, expressed gratitude for Doherty’s long-standing support for the foundation. He noted that IPEF continues to flourish because of leaders who remain committed to empowering aspiring professionals.

He encouraged the newly decorated honourees to invest their expertise and influence in strengthening the foundation’s scholarship and mentorship programmes.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of IPEF, Mr. Omoniyi Kaka, reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to growth and institutional development.

He pledged to work towards increasing the representation of women within the Governing Council.