LASEMA commits to ensuring hitch free Eyo festival celebration on December 27

Ahead of the Eyo festival celebration slated for Lagos Island on December 27, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, has implored residents of Lagos Island and those of the state that the state government is committed to ensuring a hitch free exercise, tasking residents not to engage in any activities that would trigger or result in emergency.



Speaking on Tuesday during a meeting with members of the Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMCs) in Lagos Island East LCDA and Lagos Island LGA, Oke-Osanyintolu emphasised the importance of total well-being of emergency workers to be able to discharge their duties efficiently and effectively, with a call on them to reinforce the Lagos toll free lines 767 and 112 to residents while cautioning against hoax calls.



The LASEMA PS assured residents of Lagos and visitors from diaspora coming for the Eyo masquerade festival to be rest assured of their safety, noting that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s administration has put in place measures and equipment to combat any emergency during and after the festival.



After the engagement, he led members of the LEMCs on a fitness walk to ensure they are healthy and fit for the task ahead. The fitness walk started from the Lagos Island East LCDA secretariat to the stretch end of Adeniji Adele road on the Island.

Council Chairman of Lagos Island East LCDA, Mr Muibi Alade-Folawiyo, commended LASEMA for being on top of its task through the sensitization and awareness campaigns on emergency and disaster management at the grassroots.

Vice Chairmen of both Councils who are the team lead for LEMCs in their domain, Mrs. Mosurat Balogun and Mr. Aru Folami, pledged to work in collaboration with LASEMA to train and retrain emergency handlers at the third tier of government for the safety and protection of property and lives of all Lagosians. The Eyo masquerade festival popularly known as Adamu Orisha festival is billed to hold on December 27, on Lagos Island.