Sunny Messiah draws attention to fatherhood in Paternity Leave Comedy

Nigerian comedian and Master of Ceremonies Sunday Onyenachiya, also known as Sunny Messiah, is set to take the stage with his first-ever comedy special, titled Sunny Messiah Paternity Leave.

This witty, heartfelt exploration of family, fatherhood, and the everyday chaos of modern life promises to be a standout.



The show will feature Senator Comedian as Special Guest, with Ebuka Mic as host.

The night will also showcase a thrilling lineup of performances from some of Nigeria’s finest comedic talents, including Chime Francis, Iykomo, Dexmond, FunnyUrch, Saint Envi, and AkanLaff, all set to keep audiences entertained with their signature humour and boundless energy.



The show will take place on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at the Alliance Française de Lagos / Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi Lagos, promising an evening of laughter, relatability, and originality.



With over two decades of experience on stage, Sunny Messiah is renowned for blending sharp wit with storytelling that resonates deeply. This debut marks a new chapter in his comedy journey, one that bridges humour, culture, and emotion in a truly Nigerian way.



“Paternity Leave was born out of reflection on fatherhood, family, and the funny side of responsibility. It’s about those moments that test your patience but also make you laugh the hardest. This special is my way of turning real life into comedy, of finding humour in the madness,” he explained.



Speaking on where he draws his inspiration, he said: “My everyday life. I moved from looking for materials from every other place to making it personal. My life is my biggest fodder now. I mine and milk my personal stories for jokes. I’m always observing, always writing, it could be a new joke, punchline or tag.

Especially, since no joke is ever truly finished. There are almost always new angles and perspectives. Every new angle is an opportunity and or a setup for a new punchline. Inspiration is everywhere. Where and how you are looking is what makes all the difference.



The show is supported by Atorj Technology Limited, Sew Smooth Clothing Limited, Martinz Nnaji Jr’s Film Kitchen, Tetrarch Nigeria Limited, Ivon Melda, and PixxelColors Agency, noting their invaluable support.

Sunny Messiah assured fans that Paternity Leave will be more than just a show. He describes it as refreshing, smart, and bursting with energy, a deeply personal project that reflects real-life experiences. According to him, Paternity Leave is for everyone, whether married, single, a parent or not, because, at its core, it is about life, laughter, and the shared stories that connect us all.



He said, “Sunny Messiah’s Paternity will leave audiences laughing, reflecting, and talking long after the curtain falls.”