Mama Cass announces grand comeback across Nigeria

One of Nigeria’s most iconic food-service brands, Mama Cass, has officially announced its return, marking a major comeback for the heritage company known for home-cooked meals, comfort flavours, and unforgettable Nigerian classics.

Founded in 1983 on Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Mama Cass is widely recognised as a pioneer of Nigeria’s early quick-service restaurant culture- long before “QSR” became an industry term. Over the years, the brand evolved into a full-fledged food-services organisation operating restaurants, bakeries, outdoor catering, and industrial catering for corporate institutions. Through this growth, Mama Cass earned a cherished place in Nigerian households by serving meals that tasted like home: signature jollof, steamed moi-moi, hearty beans, and traditional soups that generations grew up loving.

After a period of strategic restructuring and operational realignment, Mama Cass is reopening with a renewed corporate identity, upgraded facilities, enhanced production systems, refreshed menus, and a redesigned customer experience that blends nostalgia with modern efficiency.

“Our relaunch represents both continuity and transformation,” the management team said.

“Mama Cass has always stood for care, comfort, and culture. This new chapter honours the legacy of our founder while strengthening the organisation for the future.”

The re-launch introduces newly refreshed outlet designs inspired by warmth, heritage, and home, elevated customer experience supported by upgraded service processes, menu refinements built around the brand’s most beloved recipes, a refreshed visual identity that preserves the original soul of Mama Cass, and stronger operational and quality-control systems to support long-term expansion

Despite its modern upgrades, the heart of the organisation remains unchanged: traditional Nigerian meals prepared with the same timeless recipes that built its 42-year legacy.

“Our return is personal,” said Executive Director, Abimbola Oladapo. “Families trusted us with their meals for decades. Nigerians celebrated birthdays with us, shared their first jollof dates with us, and found comfort in our plates. This comeback is for them.”

With this re-launch, Mama Cass steps confidently into a re-energised future, one that embraces innovation, strengthens food-service excellence, and preserves the emotional connection Nigerians have always shared with the brand.