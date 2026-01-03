Music, glamour light up St. Ives 2025 Year-End Soiree

Aways from the daily pressure of clinics, call schedules and life-changing decisions, healthcare professionals rarely get the luxury to truly unwind. For St. Ives Hospital, where compassion and precision define everyday work, taking a moment to relax is not just a perk, it’s essential. As the curtain falls on 2025, the leading fertility and family hospital has more than enough reason to celebrate.



Beyond the remarkable growth recorded across its operations in the year, the medical facility also marked a deeply fulfilling milestone, as countless families welcomed new beginnings through successful conceptions and births. It was indeed a fitting that the year ended on a high note.



Held on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at the Rotary Hall, GRA, Ikeja, the soiree saw the venue transformed into a spectacle of colour and culture as staff, management and invited guests gathered for the hospital’s End-of-Year Party.



Clad in regal African royalty-inspired outfits, attendees brought elegance and flair to what turned out to be an unforgettable evening. The celebration kicked off at 2:00pm, drawing participants from all St. Ives branches, alongside members of management and the Board of Directors.



An opening prayer, one of gratitude, reflection and appreciation for a year defined by dedication, growth and impactful healthcare delivery set the mood. The atmosphere thereafter shifted into full celebration mode.



The Master of Ceremonies kept the energy high, steering the event through engaging games and light-hearted interactions that sparked laughter, camaraderie and much-needed relaxation. Entertainment took centre stage as each hospital branch delivered festive performances ranging from Christmas carols to drama skits and spoken-word poetry.



The presentations reflected not just creativity, but also the teamwork and shared values that continue to shape the St. Ives identity. The hall stayed alive with cheers, music and applause as the performances rolled on.



Adding an extra dose of excitement was the raffle draw, where randomly selected numbers determined lucky winners, drawing gasps, cheers and playful suspense from the audience.

The emotional peak of the evening came during the Awards and Recognition segment, where outstanding staff members were celebrated for their dedication, professionalism and exceptional contributions throughout the year. Awards were presented across both Clinical and Administrative categories, reinforcing the hospital’s culture of excellence and appreciation.



As the night wound down, one thing was clear — beyond being a healthcare institution, St. Ives Hospital is a community. And in celebrating its people, its progress and the lives it continues to touch, the hospital closed 2025 not just in style, but in spirit.