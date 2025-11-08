NAPHARM honours Omotosho, others with lifetime achievement in pharmacy

The Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy (NAPHARM) has conferred its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award on the Chairman of Bond Group of Companies, Pharmacist Theophilous Adebowale Omotosho, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the growth and development of pharmaceutical profession.

The presentation held in Lagos during the academy’s investiture and conferment ceremony.

Omotosho described the recognition as a humbling experience and a celebration of grace, service, and the evolution of pharmacy in Nigeria.

Urging younger professionals to uphold ethics, diligence, and service, he said the future of the profession rests on the shoulders of the next generation.

“I see it as encouragement for the younger generation that diligence, integrity, and service to humanity will always be rewarded. It is indeed a humbling experience. This recognition by the Nigerian Academy of Pharmacy is not just an honour to me as a person, but a celebration of the grace of God, the collective effort of many colleagues, and the journey of pharmacy in Nigeria itself,” he said.

Reflecting on his career, Omotosho recalled the establishment of Bond Chemist in 1976 as a defining moment, a modest venture that evolved into a leading indigenous pharmaceutical enterprise known for affordable healthcare and professional ethics.

Speaking also, President of NAPHARM, Prof. Lere Baale, emphasised that innovation remains central to the future of healthcare and pharmacy stands at the heart of that transformation.

In his goodwill message, President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN).