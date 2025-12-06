Nollywood stands tall at AMAN @ 30 awards 2025

Nollywood stood tall with high commendations last week when legends of Nigerian film industry got honoured by Artiste Managers Association in Nigeria at the well promoted AMAN at 30 anniversary and awards 2025.It was a well celebrated night with members of Nigeria’s diverse creative sector, including music and film, present.

The Grand Ball Room of Eko Hotel and suites was packed with guests from within and from diaspora. The event moderated by Ali Baba, had five Nollywood legends, Zeb Ejiro, Teco Benson, Fidelis Duker, Emeka Ossai and Patrick Doyle filling out for honours in the Outstanding Nollywood Veterans Recognition Award category.

Also, star actors Tana Adelana, Nosa Rex got best actor female and male category respectively.The list of awardees also included Nollywood epic movie star, Ani Amatosero, and celebrated epic films director and actor, Ugezu J. Ugezu, who took away the Nollywood icons recognition award for female and male respectively.

Other Nollywood people who were recognised at AMAN @ 30 Awards 2025 were Alex Cross and Uche Montana for Best Role Interpretation recognition for male category and female category respectively.

Global spokesperson, Karifest Duchess Onyekaah, notes that ‘events of the AMAN @ 30 Awards 2025 is programmed to be the best and by the grace of God we did our best. To deliver 58 Awards in one night is indeed magical.

One of the biggest highlights of the night was the AMAN five stars presentation. AFS namely Ashams, Azeena, Mkudi, Naffy and Tieniel who performed their collaboration song ‘Win’ from their debut album Genesis.

AMAN Awards was founded to publicly recognise talents, reward hardwork and celebrate excellence within the creative industries in Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

Meanwhile, MCSN was recognised for its contributions to the development of the music industry. The award was received on behalf of the society by a member of its Board of Directors, Dr. Victor Okhai.