Ohafia hall of fame honours ultimate commander with Ebube Mba Award

Former UPE World Heavyweight Wrestling Champion, Osita Offor, better known as De Ultimate Commander, has been honoured with the Ebube Mba Award at the Ohafia Hall of Fame ceremony in recognition of his outstanding achievements and service to humanity.

Offor, who is also the Ikenga Gburugburu 1 of Ohafia, was presented the award by the Chairman, Ohafia Local Council, Chief Eleanya Ojuu Kalu, who also represented Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, at the event.

While presenting the award to the foremost wrestler, Kalu said the recognition symbolised Abia State government’s reverence for excellence, community service, and visionary leadership, which the “awardee has consistently embodied.”

At the ceremony were eminent personalities, traditional rulers, political leaders, captains of industry, as well as sons and daughters of Ohafia from across the world.

Joining Kalu to present the award to De Ultimate Commander were the Paul and Peter Okwara, Kalu Mba Nwoke, who is the member representing Ohafia South State Constituency, the chief launcher at the event, Chukwudi Kalu (Agumba 1/ Okaaome 1 of Isiugwu Ohafia, members of United Abia Artistes and Patriots (UAAP) Forum, represented by legendary Nollywood actress, Mrs. Chinyere Nwabueze, and Abia State Director of Land, Chief Uduma Mong.

Among the organisers of the 2025 Ohafia Hall of Fame initiative were Chief Mba Ukaha, who served as the Chairman of the Screening and Planning Committee; Nze Uche Ohafia; Chief Uduma Nnate; and Chief Joseph Eke Kalu, who delivered the keynote address entitled, on ‘Akuruaule.

Speaking at the induction, Offor dedicated the award to the visionary leadership and developmental strides of Governor Alex Otti and his deputy, Ikechukwu Emetu.

He acknowledged their commitment to good governance, transparency, and people-oriented policies, noting that their leadership continues to inspire citizens and stakeholders at all levels.

He expressed deep appreciation to the Ohafia Hall of Fame Committee and the entire Ohafia nation for the honour bestowed on him, while reaffirming his commitment to humanitarian service, youth empowerment, cultural promotion, and community development.

Earlier in his address, the Ohafia Local Council Chairman urged the former world champion to host an international standard world wrestling/boxing fiesta in Ohafia.

The Ohafia Council boss said that his government and the people of the community would be willing to collaborate with Commander to host the championship.