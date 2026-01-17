Olam Nigeria gets recognition as top employer 

Olam Agri has been recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2026 in Nigeria for the sixth consecutive year.The company, in a statement, said the development reinforces its sustained commitment to creating a high-performing workplace through data-driven people strategies, independent validation, and a clear focus on practices that drive business performance, employee engagement and growth.



The Top Employers Institute also recognised Olam Agri as a Top Employer across the African continent for the sixth consecutive year, with certifications in nine other countries including Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Australia, The Netherlands, and Switzerland.



Speaking on the significance of the consecutive recognitions, Senior Vice President & Regional Head of Human Resources, Olam Agri, Jaideep Biswas, said: “To have secured the Top Employer Certification for the sixth consecutive year reinforces our focus and intentionality on building and maintaining an engaged, inspired and satisfied workforce. Our team is our greatest asset, and we continuously deploy cross-cutting programmes to ensure excellence and shared learning.”



Olam Agri in Nigeria Country Head, Anil Nair, explained: “As we strive to ensure a food-secure world, we also ensure our world-class workforce finds fulfilment in their roles. Thanks to our human resource department leaders’ inputs, we keep recording positive employee sentiment and high retention rates.

The sixth consecutive Top Employee certification will spur us to do more to maintain a well-equipped and inspired workforce as the world of work transforms.”



He said Olam Agri is committed to building an inspiring and high-performing organisation where passionate employees drive business growth, contribute to a sustainable future, and build fulfilling careers.



Top Employers Institute CEO Adrian Seligman said: “Achieving a Top Employer Certification for 2026 reflects Olam Agri’s dedication to building an outstanding workplace that enables sustained business performance.”