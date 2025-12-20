Pepple receives global ambassador of peace award

An aviation professional, Dr. Stanley Pepple, has received the Ambassador of Peace, Justice, and Human Rights Award from the Global Forum for Peace.



Captain Pepple serves as the Chief Pilot of the Rivers State Government Aviation Department. He is a highly skilled aviation executive and scholar. He oversees operational safety, crew development, and strategic aviation management.



Beyond aviation, Pepple is a respected voice in peace and development advocacy. He contributes to discussions within the United Nations ECOSOC community, offering thoughtful perspectives on fairness, development, and human dignity.



According to the award organisers, Pepple was chosen for using his platform to promote integrity, accountability, and respect for human rights. His leadership, they noted, has helped create environments where transparency is expected and people feel acknowledged.



“What has always set him apart is his refusal to bend on principles. He has shown that leadership is first about character, then influence,” the organisers explained.



Speaking after receiving the award, Pepple described the moment as “a deep honour and a humbling reminder of the responsibility that comes with service.” He said the recognition strengthens his resolve to support peace, justice, and respect for every individual.



He noted that the peace award goes beyond personal recognition. He, therefore, dedicated the award to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, whom he described as a model of calm leadership, mutual respect, and constructive engagement.

“The governor has shown me the true meaning of peace and responsible service. This recognition is a reflection of the lessons I’ve learned under his influence,” he said.



Alongside his peace advocacy, Pepple has also played an important role in youth development, particularly through the Rivers State government’s aviation scholarship run via the Eastwing Youth Foundation. Working in support of Fubara’s vision, he helped steer an initiative that offers Rivers youths training opportunities in AW139 engineering, aimed at building local capacity in a field that urgently needs qualified professionals. Ten young indigenes have already completed their training, selected through a transparent, merit-based process announced publicly.



Pepple has often described the programme as “a strategic investment in economic growth, global relevance, and the future of Rivers youths.”