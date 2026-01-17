RNI empowers vulnerable entrepreneurs with cash, business skills

A Non- Governmental Organization, Refuge Network International (RNI) has reinforced its commitment to empowering marginalised communities through a targeted outreach to vulnerable small business owners along the Victoria Island Coastal Road, Lagos.

The initiative focused on supporting the poor, the homeless, and petty traders who rely on small-scale businesses for survival. Many of the beneficiaries face daily economic hardship and limited access to capital.

According to Special Assistant for Refuge Network International, West Africa, Santa Benny, the outreach was designed to restore hope and provide both immediate relief and long-term empowerment.

“Through this outreach, we brought smiles to many who had lost hope and provided much-needed support to families striving to survive through small businesses. It was a deeply fulfilling mission for both the beneficiaries and the volunteers who made it possible,” he said.

As part of the initiative, 40 selected beneficiaries received ₦50,000 each to support restocking, business continuity, and urgent financial needs.

In addition to the cash support, RNI’s team engaged beneficiaries in interactive sessions on basic financial management, investment awareness, and sustainable business growth, ensuring the funds are used effectively.

Speaking on the importance of the initiative, Ms. Lilian Dikeirem, a leader at RNI, emphasised the organisation’s broader mission.

“At RNI, we believe that empowering local businesses is key to driving economic growth and community development. One of our core missions is to empower the marginalised and alleviate human suffering. As an NGO passionate about the poor, the helpless, and the hopeless, today’s outreach truly brought our mission to life,” she said.

Several beneficiaries expressed heartfelt gratitude and shared how the support would transform their livelihoods. Wale Kayode said the funds would help her start her food business. Uduak Innocent, overwhelmed by the gesture, promised to grow her business with the support.

Blessing Methombonadesh said she would use the money to boost her orange-selling business, while Sikira Kazeem, a pap and akara vendor, noted that the funds would help meet increasing customer demand adding that she had been praying for more capital.

The beneficiaries and others who received support offered prayers and appreciation to Refuge Network International for what many described as a timely and surprising New Year gift.