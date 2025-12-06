Rotary Club inducts new members, institutes $250,000 endowment fund to honour Adelusi-Adeluyi

The Rotary Club of Ikeja, District 9111, has inducted two new professionals to boost its community service efforts and enhance its humanitarian projects.



The inductees include the President of the Nigerian Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Victor Alonge and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lucious Treats, Motunrayo Akinnawo-Akinseye. The induction ceremony, led by Rotary International President-elect, Past District Governor, Hakeem Yinka Babalola, also marked the official launch of $250,000 Endowment Fund established in honour of the esteemed Doyen of Rotary in Nigeria, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, as part of the celebrations marking his 85th birthday.



Babalola, charged the new inductees to wear the Rotary pin with pride, describing it as a powerful symbol of the values of service above self.

He emphasised that Rotarians are individuals committed to making lasting and positive impact in their communities.



“Rotary changes us for good while enabling us to benefit others,” he said, noting that the Rotary pin stands for reliability, dependability, and trustworthiness.



The President of Rotary Club of Ikeja, Kuburat Lawal, described Prince Adelusi-Adeluyi, as a man whose legacy cannot be eradicated by the sands of time.

She said: “Prince Adelusi-Adeluyi is the first district governor of Rotary in Nigeria. And he has traveled far and wide, doing good and sowing in people’s lives while mentoring lot of people across Rotary.”



She stated that the endowment fund was designed to immortalise Prince Adelusi-Adeluyi, whose contributions to Rotary and public service, including his tenure as a former Federal Minister of of Health and Social Services, have impacted countless lives.



According to the President, the endowment would be invested through Rotary International, and the proceeds would be channelled into community development projects in Nigeria for years to come.



“The beauty of this endowment is that even after he is gone, it will continue to fund projects and touch lives,” she stressed.